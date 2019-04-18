Starter For Five: Kenny Allstar

These are pretty incredible times for new music.

The rise of streaming as a platform has changed the game for rap music, allowing a host of new artists to make their work.

Traditional forms have their say, too, and few places rival the importance of 1Xtra.

A powerhouse in the UK underground, hosts such as Kenny Allstar continually rep their homeland heroes while adding some key international names.

Set to play a flurry of festivals this summer - including Portugal's not to be missed Afro Nation - we caught up with Kenny Allstar to find out his favourite way to open a DJ set...

Octavian, Skepta & Michael Phantom - 'Bet'



This collaboration is such a head bopper. It’s definitely one of my favourite collaborations this year so far!

Dave & J Hus - 'Disaster'



There’s not much to say here, other than Dave and J Hus teamed together is always set to be a sure fire track.

Giggs, Kristian Hamilton & Theopilus London - 'Talk About It'



Man this one is such a vibe, it always goes off whenever I play it. I love this track.

Wretch 32 & Mercston - 'No Banter'



These two are without a doubt veterans in the game who are still able to bring a good vibe to a track. Bars on bars!

Koffee - 'Rapture'



Koffee is an incredible newcomer. There’s a special spirit in this song that makes me want to play it over and over again!

RV & Headie One - 'On Man'



You already know that these two are always on job! This one bangs whenever it’s played.

D Block Europe - 'I Remember'



This track is nothing but waves from D Block Europe as usual. You can always rely on them to bring the wave each and every time.

Trippie Redd & Juice Wrld - '1400/999'



Now this track here is my joint! It’s a pure vibe and I love the collaboration and sound they’ve come up with.

21 Savage - '10 Freaky Girls'



21 Savage has that different flow that makes for a good track. I really like this one and you know who he's repping!

Metro Boomin, Wiz Kid, J Balvin & Offset - 'Only You'



This track is a big big collaboration! Every rapper bought their own individual vibe to the track. It’s a vibe for sure.

Afro Nation, Portugal runs between August 1st - 4th.

