Franky Wah never fails to deliver.

The DJ prepares sets packed with energy, making him a club and festival favourite.

An astute producer, he recently partnered with South London neo-soul chanteuse Jessie Ware for a high energy session.

New single 'Time After Time' is the result, with his full-throttle house production aligning itself with a stellar vocal from the Mercury nominee.

A pulsating return, it pushes Franky Wah's music to a new level, and could become a bona fide hit in its own right.

Clash caught up with the Yorkshire selector to discuss the best ways to open a DJ set in Starter For Five.

- - -

Franky Wah - 'Nightfall'



I always like to try and make a statement when I take over the decks so a lot of my opening tracks are either records I’ve made especially to open a set or records I've edited to work around opening a set.

I've made a special intro version to a track I released recently called 'Nightfall', which is out on my imprint Shèn records. Depending on what kind of set I’m wanting to play, this always establishes the mood perfectly.

- - -

Franky Wah - 'Ready Or Not' (Unreleased Bootleg)



Last year I made a record sampling The Fugees vocal from 'Ready Or Not', I literally made this record to open my first ever headline show and by the end of the summer I saw videos of it being played all over the world. Solardo opened their set at Creamfields with it, as well as Fisher and Dom Dolla opening most of their tour with it.

- - -

Sidney Charles - 'Carlitos 909'



This always works a treat for opening nice underground intimate venues. Sidney always delivers.

- - -

Boddika & Joy Orbison - 'Mercy'



If you want to make a statement and get everyone’s attention then this is your record. Just make sure you have something equally as big lined up to mix out with after haha!

- - -

Jocelyn Brown - 'Somebody Else’s Guy'



Lastly would have to be Jocelyn Brown, 'Somebody Else’s Guy' - I pull this out at most of the afterparties I play, timeless record.

- - -

Franky Wah, Jessie Ware's 'Time After Time' is out now - order HERE.

