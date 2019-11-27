Starter For Five: Fiedel

Fiedel leads from the front.

The Berghain resident is a highly creative component of club culture, with his sets littered with exclusives, up front releases, and left field picks.

His new vinyl-only label SUPER SOUND TOOL is the perfect expression of this, both in its curatorial mindset and the physical approach to releasing music.

The label launches with a split 12 inch, featuring new music from clinical dancefloor talents Mode_1 and Duncan Macdonald.

SUPER SOUND TOOL #2 lands in December, with the labels set to broaden and deepen its focus in 2020.

Ahead of this, Clash caught up with Fiedel to discuss the best ways to opening a DJ set in Starter For Five...

- - -

Before I start playing a set, I always check out the dancefloor. At this moment I decide how to start and how to continue my set.

It is a distinct sign from me to the audience that a changeover is going to happen, but without doing a five minute ambient intro where all the energy fades down.

I'd rather like to connect with what happened before and prepare myself for the subsequent mixing.

Robert Hood – 'The Pace'



Many times I start my sets with a Robert Hood track: universal, groovy and with heaps of fresh energy. This track was released on his masterpiece 'Minimal Nation' in 1994 and I especially like to double the vinyl.

- - -

Jeff Mills – 'Automatic '



This one is useful for mixing into the last techno track from the DJ before if I don't want to break it down too much for the changeover.

- - -

French Fries – 'Journey To Kepler'



For an energetic re-start, this is the ultimate weapon. But the choice of the second track is equally important.

- - -

Electric Indigo – 'Registers'



I used Electric Indigo's track as the opener for my Berghain Mix. During a four hour set there I broke it down in the middle and started the recording when I played this one. Usable at many occasions.

- - -

Donato Dozzy & Anna Carragnano – 'Parola' (Rework)



In one of my recent sets at Berghain I had to play after a wild live set by Colin Benders.

The solution I found was to make a clean cut and to start with a slow tempo. I continued with a steady acceleration and increased intensity bit by bit over the duration of my set.

- - -

Stay in touch with Fieldel HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.