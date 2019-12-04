Starter For Five: EJECA

Belfast producer EJECA has built a unique identity.

Whether that's his own work, those sought after remixes, or his stellar Trance Wax label, his singular vision has a rare gravitational power.

Recently completing a sizzling remix of Nocturnal Sunshine’s ‘Foundation’ EJECA now enters the summer season with renewed confidence.

Currently smashing competition out of the park with his superb kick drums and deeply physical mixing, EJECA knows how to make an introduction.

Here's his guide to opening a DJ set in Starter For Five...

Cobblestone Jazz – ‘India In Me’ (Mix1)



I remember Carl Craig starting a day set at a festival with this, it reminds me of a windy dessert for some reason.

SERAFIN – ‘Starship Discotheque’



Another old one I start my more melodic sets with, just love the sparkly melody.

Tobias Freund – ‘Street Knowledge’



This is a really good one to get people dancing, especially after a harder set.

Ejeca – ‘HiRollin’ (Dubspeeka Remix)



Here's a new remix of one of my older ones. Very simple and effective, great start to building a set.

Aphex Twin – ‘Rhubarb’



Perfect pads from the best.

