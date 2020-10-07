Six Must-Stream Acts From The Great Escape 2021

This week The Great Escape festival moves online for one year only.

After having a year off due to the pandemic, the UK's biggest event dedicated exclusively to showcasing new musical talent returns with a stellar lineup of up and coming artists.

Between the hours of 6pm to 8pm you can catch live sets from acts who would have otherwise been performing by the seaside, with organisations such as Scruff Of The Neck and the FMX Faroe Music Export all curating and broadcasting an eclectic range of wild and wonderful live shows.

Greta Svabo Bech

Electro-pop singer/ songwriter Greta Svabo Bech is a Faroese artist recently signed to leading Norwegian label Propeller Recordings.

The singer has already picked up a Grammy nomination via her work with Deadmau5. After spending much of her upbringing relocating to several different countries, she describes music as her anchor. She kicked off her solo career with a string of singles and her debut EP ‘Bones’ in 2019.

With big plans for 2021, she firmly cements herself as part of a growing list of Faroese musicians making waves overseas. You can watch Bech’s set on Thursday (May 13th) at 6:50pm on Stage 3, presented by FMX Faroe Music Export.

Bilk

Chelmsford three-piece Bilk mesh indie, rap and punk together to reflect the highs and lows of British youth culture in a uniquely angsty way.

The band, consisting of 21 year old frontman Sol Abrahams, bassist Luke Hare and drummer Harry Gray, has recently been championed by Louis Tomlinson for their tongue-in-cheek single ‘Bad News’. Bilk’s unashamedly honest and chaotic live presence are sure to make their debut at the festival full of frenzied excitement.

Watch their set on Friday 14th May at 6:10pm on Stage 6, presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Alex Gough

21 year old rapper, drummer and producer Alex Gough is helping blaze a trail for Irish hip-hop internationally.

Following radio support and prominent placings in high profile playlists, he’s racked up millions of streams for his 2019 debut EP, ‘80%’. After earning a high profile sync for his track ‘Dear SJ’ on the viral BBC TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, the artist has gained coverage from the likes of British Vogue, Elle and more.

Catch him on Thursday 13th May at 6:55pm on Stage 2, presented by Music From Ireland.

Allday

Self-acclaimed ‘intergalactic bad boy’ and doc marten-wearer Allday (Thomas Henry Gaynor), turned indie back in January 2011, when he dropped out of art school and began uploading his music for free online. He’s now boasting an ‘All Da Way’ skull tattoo, three studio albums, and latest singles ‘After All This Time’ and ‘Void’ that merge more soft-indie elements into a previous style of alternative hip-hop.

We’re waiting on his fourth studio album 'Drinking With My Smoking Friends', scheduled for release on May 28th, but we’ll settle for an online gig.

Megan Wyn

She’s a sixteen year-old, sing-songwriter from Anglesey, North Wales. Sporting a baby pink electric and rich vocal tones, Megan has been inspired by bad-ass women in music: runaway Joan Jett and gypsy Queen Stevie Nicks, if they were born in the digital age.

With just the one earthy single ‘Polaroid’ under her belt, Clash can’t resist sharing what we hope might be a woman to watch.

wax works

wax works (first name, Adam) is another self-produced, bedroom-pop artist creating dreamy glo-fi beats that make you want to move. Even if that is just from the sofa to the fridge to grab a beer. It’s true, the world needs these feel-good sounds right now, and wax works delivers.

With ‘will you remember me?’ he’s earned a place on spotify’s ‘peach’ playlist alongside the likes of girl in red and Saint Raymond. But we’re looking forward to seeing him live next to one of his other muses, the prince of old romanticism himself, Alfie Templeman.

The Great Escape takes place on May 13th - 14th.

Words: Jessica Fynn + Sahar Ghadirian

