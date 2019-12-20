Sink Or Swim: Catching Up With Sløtface

When Clash spoke to Haley Shea the front woman of Norwegian punk-pop band Sløtface it was a wet and dreary day in Oslo. The kind of day when you don’t want to leave the office at lunch. Despite this gloomy start Haley is in an upbeat and buoyant mood as she animatedly tells me about her recent binges, crime drama Shetland and horror podcast The Black Tapes, DJing the night before and Sløtface’s new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’.

“We had kind of been working on it while we were touring the last album kind of in between things”, she explains after Clash asks about when the band started work on ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’. “Especially the first ideas for riffs. Recording things in hotel rooms and while we were in the van. We started to put all those into folders and just listen through it.”

While the band were working on the music, Haley was doing the same with the lyrics. “I was just trying to make sure I write so that we would have a good place to start off from when we got off tour.”

- - -

- - -

After an extensive tour the band found themselves in different parts of Norway. “We were all in slightly different places. We lived in different cities at the time. Then we would kind of meet up to do sessions. I the first one was like November 2017. We stayed in our hometown for a week and everybody like met up there.”

The sessions took place in a dance studio. “It was this really beautiful dance studio in this cultural building. It had a really nice view of the water when we kind of just started working on the new songs there. And that was the first session a over two years from when we started working until it was released.”

When you listen to ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ you get a feeling that the band aren’t necessary trying to recreate their glorious debut but trying to build on it. Everything about it screams a band trying to push themselves to create something that feels like a step up, rather than ‘Trying Not To Freak Out 2.0’.

“We wanted to take our time a little bit more and make it good,” Shea laughs then continues, “I think last time we did feel more pressure to make something that we were really happy with but in a set amount of time. This time we were a bit more like, we're gonna let it take the time it takes”. During the recording process the band moved back in with their parents for five months. In between touring the band went to the rehearsal space every day from 10am to 6pm.

Instead of recording it all in one big session like they did with their debut, they decided to have shorter sessions over a longer timeframe. “I think we were three or four months into that process, when we got a little bit less inspired than we had at the start. We decided to spread the recording sessions out a bit more. So, we did four sessions that were about two to five days long each over the course of like six or seven months.”

Once the album was finished Shea and co. headed to Propeller Recordings in Oslo with pop producer Todd Martin. “Which is very central and like close to where we all live.” The last session was recorded in Ocean Sound Recording on the coast of Norway. Here the band lived and worked: “We cooked all our meals together and just worked for about a week to like finish everything off”.

Despite the change to their lives after the success of their debut the band are pretty much the same people. “I think on like a on a basic level, we're still inspired by the same things. It feels very natural to write songs about things that you have, like a strong emotional reaction to whether that's like happy, angry, frustrated, confused or sad or whatever it is. I wanted every song to be about a specific thing.”

“So, it started around the idea of ‘what a political record would sound like for us’. I wanted our lyrics to showcase more of our politics than the first record did because we are a very political band. And we do like writing music that's about just about love and heartbreak, even though those are sometimes the easier songs”.

- - -

- - -

Haley Shea saus ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ is about what it feels like to grow up in a different country from where your parents grew up in. “How that makes you think about identity and family and what it means to belong somewhere”.

Songs like ‘Passport’ and ‘Crying In Amsterdam’ tap into something bigger than the usual songs of love, loss and redemption that most indie pop acts write about. Lyrically ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ does feel like a step up from their debut. “The point of getting to make more records is that you get to try to do something a little bit better, at least a little bit differently,” Shea explains.

“We're still early enough that we're definitely still trying to do it better each time. We learned a lot (from the first recording process) and we wrote so many songs for the first record that ended up being cut, because we thought that was the way that we would make the best record we could, was like to write twice as much as we need. But that was a good exercise.”

Sløtface learned a lot from recording their debut and playing those songs live. They realised that because something works in the studio doesn’t mean it translates to the stage and vice versa. “I think we just, we're more conscious now about what we think is good because you learn like what you're pleased with and what needs more work. The first time I might have been ‘Okay, this is the song and I think it's good’. Then this time I was more like ‘Oh, this part definitely needs more work’ and I would go back and do it three or four more times until it was good enough. I think we just we just learned more what we like and what we dislike.”

Even though ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ has only been out a short amount of time the band are already thinking about Sløtface III. “We're probably will just be gathering ideas up until we're ready to start working on it again. But especially now that we're like thinking about this record and talking about it a lot. I'm like constantly in my brain thinking about ‘What the next one's going to be’ and how I want to work on that whilst trying to keep that part of it active because it's exciting now to think that we get to make another one.”

When Haley isn’t working on Sløtface or watching the crime drama’s like Shetland or listening to the Black Tapes horror podcast, she works for a non-profit in Oslo that works for gender equality in the music business.

All the members of Sløtface other projects and things for when the band winds down after a tour. Some members are session musicians, another is completing his master’s in economy and for the last two years the singer has set up courses and programs for girls, trans and gender non-binary youth. These courses include instruction in music production and the tech side of the industry as well as those all-important music lessons.

This might seem like an innocuous thing to do, but she feels that it is necessary as ”it's perfect with touring and stuff because you can go a little bit stir-crazy if you just get right off a long tour and then you suddenly have nothing to do for like a month”.

Haley Shea goes on to add: “We always talk about like post tour, let down disorder, where suddenly everything is weird. You suddenly must do things like to go to the grocery store. Weird things that you didn't think about doing for like a month, or you suddenly have to do again.”

After speaking to Haley Shea, you realise that having the distraction of a job also helps keep her grounded. Instead of worrying about the band constantly, she must focus her attention to something else that doesn’t centre around her their issues. This comes across in her lyrics. She can make you feel she is talking directly at you, whilst being able to write about bigger issues.

Sløtface are on the cusp of something great. The progression between album one and two is immense. They know the job at hand, but also know that rushing it won’t help. Let’s hope that Sløtface III takes another step forward whilst acknowledging where they’ve been.

- - -

- - -

'Sorry For The Late Reply' is out now.

Words: Nick Roseblade

Photo Credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.