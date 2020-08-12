Shred Heaven: Anna Calvi's Guitar Inspirations

Anna Calvi is quite simply one of the most thrilling guitarists around.

In concert and on record she's capable of shredding with the best of them, matching a keen awareness for past greats with a determination to find her own voice.

Matching avant garde techniques to stellar songwriting, Anna Calvi's theatrical nous pushes her into a realm of her own.

A student of her instrument, Anna Calvi recently partnered with Fender and their American Professional II series for a special project.

The collaboration sparked memories of her own guitar inspirations, something Anna now recounts for Clash...

Courtney Barnett - 'Avant Gardener'

The way Courtney Barnett plays is a perfect combination of noise guitar and melodic playing. She really knows how to squeeze out as much expression as possible in the guitar, especially on this song.

St Vincent - 'Strange Mercy'

St Vincent is known for her riffs, but this song is a great example of real orchestration and arrangement skills. She really builds a symphony sized accompaniment with one guitar.

Blake Mills - 'One'

I love guitarists who make the guitar sound like other instruments, and Blake Mills is a master at this. He used guitar synthesisers to build up this track, and the result is really beautiful.

Lianne La Havas - 'Paper Thin'

Lianne is great at jazz chord arrangements. She’s a great player but not in a showy way. The voice and emotion comes first.

Torres - 'Good Grief'

I love the atmosphere she creates with her guitar, it feels beautiful and dirty at the same time.

Superknova - 'Serotonin Serenade'

She has a unique voice with her guitar and I’m really excited to hear what she does next.

The Invisible - 'Spiral'

The singer/guitarist from this band, Dave Okumu, is one of the best guitarists I’ve ever heard. This track is an example of how original and unique his sound is.

Orville Peck - 'Dead Of Night'

I love the cinematic nature of Orville Peck’s work, and his guitar tones are to die for.

Kaki King - 'Until We Felt Red'

I love the performance of this track, and Kaki has an amazing feel. This piece is so haunting.

Kim Gordon - 'Murdered Out'

Is there anyone cooler than Kim Gordon? I think not!

