SG Lewis Picks Out Some Summer Jams

SG Lewis is in the middle of a vastly creative space.

The prodigal producer is currently working on an ambitious three part album, with the multi-layered ‘Dusk, Dark, Dawn’ being rolled out across the summer.

Swapping studio sessions with live shows, SG Lewis seems to be everywhere right now, playing a launch event for AMEX Platinum House debut London experience last week.

Hitting up the launch party alongside James Bay and KUNGS at the former site of Central Saint Martin's College, and it was certainly a night to remember, with the Platinum Experience lasting all weekend.

Clash caught up with SG Lewis at the event, and we discussed his summer jams...

- - -

Krystal Klear - 'Neutron Dance'



Undoubtedly the biggest record of the summer in its area. One of those tracks that gets played by everyone, from Gerd Janson to Tale of Us.

The Blaze - 'Virile'



The Blaze have been making a lot of noise the past year, and have made a real impact on the festival circuit this summer. This song is one of their best IMO, and the video is incredible.

Travis Scott - 'Stargazing'



The release of 'Astroworld' was a hugely anticipated moment in hip-hop. Travis delivered on his full potential, and executed one of the best albums of the summer. The switch up on the second half of this song gets me hyped every time.

Mura Masa & Octavian - 'Move Me'



Two huge talents colliding on an understated record that kept on growing on me all summer. Flawless production and great writing.

Vanderkraft - 'Ce Bon Vieux Jean Lassalle'



Not released this summer, but have been playing it in DJ sets all summer, and completely fell in love with it.

Peggy Gou - 'It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)'



Few people have had a bigger year than Peggy Gou. Her own vocals on this track are such a nice touch. Also she goes hard on the gram, fits are crazy haha!

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - 'Body Move'



One of my production heroes made a welcome return this year with the beautiful ‘Leave A Light On’ and ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ - but it’s the energy of 'Body Move' that soundtracked the end of summer for me.

Sunshine Anderson - 'Heard It All Before'



Obviously not new, but this record found it’s way back into my life this summer, and stayed on repeat throughout. CLASSIC.

SG Lewis - 'Aura' (ft J Warner)



Self promo, you know. I’m really proud of this record, and still love playing it in sets.

Sonder - 'Care'



From last year, but soundtracked the quieter moments this summer. If you don’t know about Sonder yet, get involved, trust me.

- - -

