Seven Tracks: Mr Hudson

Mr Hudson has been there, done that.

One of the most accomplished vocalists and songwriters in the country, his skills have taken him around the globe.

From working with Kanye West to heading into the studio with Duran Duran, he's completed some hugely exciting projects.

New album 'When The Machine Stops' is out now, and it's a highly personal return from the English artist.

To celebrate the release Clash caught up with Mr Hudson for Seven Tracks, to find out more about his new album and what really goes on in the studio with Yeezy...

'Bread + Roses' - Mr Hudson & The Library



The first song I ever released. It was on 7" vinyl. The title is a reference to Ken Loach's 2000 movie of the same name. We recorded it in my flat in Kentish Town and mixed it in the back of the van on the way to a show.

For the artwork we painted on a wall and took a picture of it. All very lo-fi and innocent, which i think suited the idealism of the lyric "give blood make love.. too many of us are just tryna get paid...”

'Everything Happens To Me'



This is my take on the jazz standard. After a rubbish day of getting my car towed and getting soaked walking home, I decided to make record a song that would turn my fortunes around. This ended up being on the six song CD that got me and The Library signed to Mercury records.

Years later backstage at Coachella, Tyler The Creator ran up to me and said "Mr Hudson! Everything Happens To Me" and then ran off. Nice.

'Streetlights' - Kanye West



In Hawaii back in 2008 I played Kanye a sample. He said "Let's use it! What is it?" It was a synth loop I'd made in Hackney a few weeks earlier. It became the track 'Streetlights' on '808s & Heartbreak'.

In the words of No ID: "Jedi mind trick!"

'Paper Gods' - Duran Duran ft. Mr Hudson



Being from Birmingham it was an honour to work with the biggest band the city has produced. The icing on the cake was to feature on this track (which for me is an anti celebrity/social media diatribe).

'Real & True'



This is a sci-fi slow jam about love outliving humanity in the form of information flying out in to space at the speed of light. Inspired by a chapter in Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time; sung by me, Future and Miley Cyrus.

'What If I Go North?'



At the time of writing this is my favourite on my new album. Partly because I wrote, recorded and mixed it in a day. Also it's the last song I recorded so it feels like the last piece of the jigsaw. Also I like the title which is a line from Blade Runner.

'Antidote'



This is one of my favourites from the new album. It's the quietest I've ever sung. I'm whispering into the vocoder "This is medieval: we're on some Game Of Thrones shit" without having seen a single episode.

'When The Machine Stops' is out now.

Photo Credit: Mathieu Cesar

