Seven Times Taylor Hawkins Turbo-Charged Foo Fighters

The untimely death of Taylor Hawkins has shaken the music community and beyond. Friends and fans of the Foo Fighters drummer have shared memories of Hawkins, many highlighting his kind, gentle nature – a nature that transformed into a vivacious and undeniably heavy force when behind the kit.

In Dave Grohl’s memoir, he described Hawkins as an “F5 tornado of hyperactive joy”. When tilling through the plethora of footage of Foo’s live performances, this hyperactive joy is clear to see. Hawkins’ talent for delivering powerful percussion was a gift that amplified their sets.

As the world comes to terms with the devastating loss of one of a dearly loved musician, Clash looks back at seven times he turbo-charged Foo Fighters.

- - -

Glastonbury Festival 2017

When Foo Fighters graced the pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2017, the energy all members of the band brought was visceral, but Hawkins had the audience in the palm of his hand.

This performance of ‘Run’ displays his infectious energy and gift for carrying the wealth of instruments afore him.

Solo at Hyde Park, 2006

Summer 2006, the Foo Fighters take on Hyde Park for their Your Honour tour. Hawkins erupts into a passionate solo that sounds almost tribal, speaking to his range as a percussionist.

Zealously pounding at the kit, Hawkins is applauded by the crowd of 85,000 people before taking the two-minute transmissible solo into a performance of 'My Hero'.

Cover of 'Under Pressure', New Orleans Voodoo Fest, 2017

Regularly, Hawkins would get out from behind the drum kit to showcase his vocals, often performing Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’.

In this performance taken from Voodoo Fest, The Darkness drummer (and son of Queen’s Roger Taylor), plays the drums whilst Hawkins leads the band. Not one note, “Um ba ba be” or “De day da” is missed, proving Hawkins was more than just a genius when it came to drumming.

'The Pretender', Wembley Stadium, 2008

‘The Pretender’ is a prime example of the Foo’s incredible talent for composing music. The infectious nature of this classic is arguably derived from Hawkins vigorous drum hammering. Whilst tirelessly thrashing his pedal, snares and symbols, Hawkins still manages to provide ethereal vocal, radiating an infectious energy out to a packed Wembley stadium.

'Learn To Fly', T In The Park, 2011

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a fucking rock and roll show”, Dave Grohl declares to a crowd of Scottish festival goers in 2011. The entire set was a rock and roll fantasy from start to end, held by Hawkins’ animal drumming.

Hawkins had expressed his love for playing to Scottish crowds, this performance showcases this love.

'Times Like These', Herodes Atticus in Athens

In 2017, Foo Fighters played a set in the Acropolis, an historic landmark in Athens, Greece. The ancient theatre known as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus was engulfed in sound when the band appeared behind Grohl as he breaks into the opening line of 'Times Like These'. Hawkins approaches the kit, distinctively thrashing his drums feeding energy to the crowd of Greek fans.

'Rock And Roll', Wembley Stadium, 2008

As proved by his take on Queen's 'Under Pressure', Hawkins was as talented at singing as he was at hitting the drums. During the Foo’s 2008 Wembley Stadium set, Grohl takes the seat at the drums whilst Hawkins covers Led Zeppelin’s 'Rock And Roll', accompanied by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones themselves. This cover is proof that Hawkins was a born rock star, with a gift for capturing the essence of rock as both an instrumentalist and a vocalist.

The devastating news of Taylor Hawkins' passing is not just a tragedy for rock music, but for the entire industry. There goes a hero.

- - -

Words: Isabella Miller

- - -