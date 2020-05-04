Seven Sets To Live Stream This Easter Weekend

Scrap your expectations for the big bank holiday weekender – we’re about to play it different.

While everyone is used to making the most of these four days off by venturing out, we’ve rounded up a stellar list of live streams with much-needed shot of sunshine to get you on that holiday buzz.

This is your festival: roll out of bed (or don’t), and you’re right there. So sink into your sofa or clear some floor space to make some moves, and indulge in a line-up as star-studded as any other.

- - -

COURTEENERS’ LIAM FRAY – FRIDAY, APRIL 10 (10pm BST)

Courteeners’ frontman Liam Fray promises to bring an effervescent dose of indie for a livestreamed gig from his home. Taking us back to better days of bucket hats, flares and mosh pits with your mates in muddy fields, this will do the trick to keep your head up for the brighter days to come.

The singer wrote: “can’t promise it will be professional. can’t even promise it will sound good. but I can promise we’ll have a good time because that’s what we do. bring your own booze. I’ll bring the tunes. spread the word. spread your love x”

Follow @what_liam_saw to join in.

- - -

ANGEL OLSEN – SATURDAY, APRIL 11 (11pm BST)

Fancy an intimate performance one of the greatest albums of 2019?

Angel Olsen is treating us to a live-streamed gig in the wake of her release, 'All Mirrors', bringing a swooping, sonic planetarium of synth and pulsating beats straight to your room. All proceeds are in aid of MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund, as well as her own band and crew who will make the spectacular show possible.

Tickets are $12 (£9.52) in advance or $15 (£11.90) on the day.

Catch her on angelolsen.veeps.com

- - -

JADEN SMITH – SATURDAY, APRIL 11 (1:01am BST)

Slip on your red-tabs, because hip-hop innovator Jaden Smith is teaming up with Levi’s for the next instalment of the ‘5:01 Live’ online concert series.

Expect Smith to bring his panoramic world vision to your phone, bringing a microcosm of his fiercely infectious anthems and finely-spun, confessional ballads. All donations from the series contribute to Coronavirus relief charities like the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Global Citizen / WHO’s Solidarity Response.

Follow Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Instagram to tune in.

- - -

#EPICTOGETHER VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL – FRIDAY, 10 APRIL – SUNDAY, 12

Uniting Princess Nokia, Jessie Reyez and Kim Petras, NYX are bringing you their #EpicTogether festival to bring us some much-needed empowerment from their bubblegum-sweet pop bangers, impassioned soul and RnB grooves. Get your eyeliner on and move the furniture back for this one.

Follow @nyxcosmetics to catch them on the following dates: • Jessie Reyez – 10 April (2am BST) • Kim Petras – 11 April (2am BST) • Princess Nokia – 12 April (11pm BST)

- - -

ALFIE BOE – SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (7:30pm BST)

If you’d prefer your Saturday night to take a classier turn, no worries, because operatic icon Alfie Boe is here, drawing on a repertoire of pop, rock, classical and musical theatre, to fill your evening. Partnering with the Royal Albert Hall’s livestream series ‘Royal Albert Home’, they are opening a (virtual) window to experience some of the finest artists with all the atmosphere of the venue itself.

Join Boe and a selection of esteemed guests of scientists, comedians and musicians at: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2020/royal-albert-home-alfie-boe/

- - -

DIYsolation FESTIVAL – FRIDAY, 10 APRIL – SUNDAY, 12

If you’re craving the feeling of a music festival, then DIY Magazine have your back with their incredible all-day weekender, cramming in cutting-edge artists from 2pm-9pm every day.

Having enlisted the talents of Pale Waves, Alfie Templeman, Marika Hackman and Sports Team – just to name a few – it promises to give you exactly what you’re looking for, whatever mood you’re in.

If, for some mad reason, you’re looking for a breather from these back-to-back sets, then tune in for a pub quiz with Peace or a bedtime horror story with Creeper.

To catch all of this and more, head over to @diymagazine on Instagram. All proceeds from DIYisolation Festival go towards the Help Musicians charity.

- - -

SUCKER QUARANTINE FEST – FRIDAY, 10 APRIL – SUNDAY, 12

Get in early to catch some talent on the rise with musical development platform, Sucker. Their Quarantine Fest weekender samples feel-good indie headbangers from the likes of Crystal Tides and Wraucces, as well as dipping into the lo-fi ballads of Zac Chidgey.

Topping at all off and bringing the festival to a close are The Covasettes, giving us a sip of summer with guitar-based grooves and thunderous choruses. Tune in on Sucker’s Facebook page every day at 7pm and 9pm to get the party started.

- - -

Words: Sophie Walker

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.