Searching For That Feeling: Mae Muller Interviewed

“The way music makes me feel, I just want to give that feeling to other people.” This is what Mae Muller describes as her essential reason for becoming an artist. Reeling off the release of her debut EP ‘Chapter 1’ last year and fresh off her own headline tour – as well as a tour with Little Mix, Mae has managed to grasp fans all over the world, and she’s only getting started. Crediting the Little Mix tour for boosting her confidence, she now feels equipped to take on any stage.

However, performing in front of others isn’t something new to Mae. Growing up, she was heavily invested in music, constantly putting on performances for her family with songs she created in her mind inspired by multiple artists “I loved Gwen Stefani when I was younger and realised that’s what I wanted to do and I would force my family to watch things I’ve come up with.”

Releasing collaborations alongside the likes of Ms Banks and Steel Banglez – and a release with Kenny Beats incoming – Mae maintains that pop music is where she wants to delve deeper.

“I would really love to work with Steve Mac,” she adds. Describing her sound as very Britpop, she ensures that her accent remains clear and not watered down or Americanised. “It makes me sound different from the rest without having to really try. I want to keep my sound as honest and natural as possible”.

The future appears to be extremely bright for this North Londoner. With Grammy awards, BRITs, number ones, and huge tours set in her sights, multiple lessons have already been absorbed. But with some highly ambitious plans on the horizon, her main focus lies in not losing herself. “In doing so, I feel like my music will touch more people,” she says. “My vision will grow and therefore people will still be listening”.

“It’s very important not to compare yourself to anyone else,” she adds. “It’s not productive. Social media enables you to buy into the idea of comparison but it’s important to remember that there’s only one you.”

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

