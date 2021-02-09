Saturn Returning: Art School Girlfriend Interviewed

Art School Girlfriend’s debut album ‘Is It Light Where You Are’ was born out of crisis but became a moment of solace for its maker. Glacial synth structures that combine electronic ambience with striking moments of gothic pop, it emerged from a long, strange break up, a process that found songwriter Polly Mackey confronting her flaws, and fully accepting her own emotions.

“After we broke up,” she recalls, “I ended up sleeping on my friend’s sofa. I would wake up at 7am, drive to the Hampstead ponds, go swimming, use the showers… and then I’d go straight to the studio. And that was what I did for two weeks. During those two weeks, I’d say the bulk of the album was written and produced. Then I spent a year slowly working on it.”

Not naturally given to introspection, Art School Girlfriend was forced to confront elements of her life she might otherwise have dismissed. “It’s quite an emotional album,” she admits. “And I’m a person who suppresses emotions. I don’t know what to do with feelings – they feel like a burden. Whereas if I can put in to something and turn it into a sound, or an object, or an album, then it feels like it puts it to use, in a way.”

Polly was only a few weeks away from finishing her debut album when the pandemic scattered her plans. Grabbing her equipment, she and her new partner decamped to the countryside, staying with her girlfriend’s family. During the long, strange months of lockdown, she was finally able to step outside of her own experiences. Holding down a show on Foundation FM – the pioneering, female-forward online radio station – she’s also been making ambient demos, all while refining and finessing her debut album.

It’s a song cycle of contradictions, with Art School Girlfriend capable of supplying moments of brightness and levity amid the heartbreak. “I’m obsessed with sound design. I’ve always liked music where you can take the lyrics and the words away but it still stand on its own as a beautiful piece of sound. And that’s the theme of this album: lightness, darkness, and heaviness. Beautiful stuff buried under quite harsh things.”

“To get cosmic about it – this album has been my Saturn return, a moment of cleansing. It’s helped me turn a new chapter, and learn a lot about myself. That’s what always happens in break ups, though, isn’t it? You come to terms with your flaws, and have to face them. And this album has definitely helped me do that, for sure.”

Art School Girlfriend’s debut album ‘Is It Light Where You Are’ will be released on September 10th.

Words: Robin Murray

