Running On Instinct: Clash Meets Agar Agar

“We just made music, very instinctively, and it felt good!”

Producer Armand sports the very start of a persistent grin as he takes a sip of his pint. Agar Agar are the type of band who make you believe in the primal enchantment of music again, and as Clash sits with them in the depths of a Parisian antiques bar, glass of red in hand, our assessment is assisted with a certain sort of dreamy French ambience - an aesthetic quite clearly intentional.

Paris is known for it’s romanticism, of course, and the city’s reputable musical past largely reflects this. Agar Agar, however, produce music that champions their roots while combining influences of UK techno and contemporary electronic-pop, Armand laying down minimalist digital beats and layering synth to back the sultry vocal of singer Clara.

As for comparisons, the duo make their music organically, carefully crafting tracks of artistic excellence in opposition to churning out melodic money makers. But, for reference, think the quirkiness of Confidence Man with the lo-fi, chill wave production of Arial Pink. Add a dash of wonky pop a la Metronomy and you have probably the closest sound to the duo who are best inspired by originality.

Doing their own thing has paid off, though, having received both critical acclaim and commercial success in their native of France, and beginning to build a name for themselves on the UK side of the channel and globally. “We felt a certain vibe in England that is really positive and way more creative”.

- - -

- - -

Clash has just enjoyed an album playback of the duo’s debut LP - ‘The Dog & The Future’ (due September) - eccentric, brooding electronic-pop appropriately hosted in the dark depths of the bar’s alluring basement, situated down a side-street in central Paris. A hypnotic but occasionally an unsettling listen, we are intrigued to sit down and find out what Agar Agar are all about.

Meeting at a Parisian art school, Armand and singer Clara began their journey with initially nothing more than a shared opinion of a monotonous French music scene. Starting their musical relationship with college party performances - including a song they wrote for their retiring librarian - the pair, at first, were simply two experimenting talents, improvising a cross-over of differing backgrounds.

Clara’s LA garage past and Armand’s passion for 90s UK techno intuitively became an aesthetic they could call their own, embracing a common creative direction between them. “The voice for me is very important, but Armand changed my perspective and made me think of the voice as an instrument, as way more than a lead”, claims Clara. There’s no doubt that her sultry vocal is a main draw when it comes to the duo’s music, but it’s Armand’s experimental production which protects its originality. “The audio-visual scene of electronic music in the 90s was speaking to me like nothing else, so I kept that close. Aesthetically it was all very close to video games”.

The French music industry is really fucked up!

Agar Agar produce - and experience - music as art; a complex, multi-sensory experience that provokes that deepest of our common feelings. This is most evident in the dystopic video for their single release ‘Fangs Out’, which uses the premise of VR to portray the implausibilities of ever truly experiencing life as someone else.

“I know it’s a very obvious feeling but sometimes we feel like we don’t fit in the right time or moment or place. Sometimes in life you want to find the emotion or device that can make you feel like someone else, but you can never achieve it,” says Armand. “All of the virtual reality stuff can help you, sure, but it can’t really solve any problems, it’s just an illusion” adds Clara.

- - -

- - -

For the duo, it’s all about creating music that exhibits a shared state of mind at that very moment. “We always agree from the beginning,” comments Clara. “We’ll be like - hey, let’s make something really violent and abstract - and we’ll improvise”.

Agar Agar thrive with a ‘no rules’ mentality to writing, and this most definitely works in their favour when it comes to producing legitimately expressive cuts. “There are some songs where I’ve thought about a voice melody and then Armand’s added something,” says Clara. “I’ll add some drum machines, Clara will yell at me to make it a loop and then we just play the music and we what happens. We let open shared emotions we have at that time”.

Despite the success of their EP, the duo describe their debut album as unlike anything they’ve done before, despite similar instrumentation, Euro-cool aura and original identity. “We were in a house in the woods for four months to compose this album and it was really marvellous,” comments Clara. “We were seeing each other everyday and talking about the record everyday so we were kind of in a musical cocoon. It was interesting in that I think it made us build on our identity in a way we couldn’t when writing songs on or between tours. It’s more personal, in terms of work and humanly as well, we know each other now on a deeper level which has been important for this album”.

What’s most interesting about Agar Agar is their love for the UK industry, as “the French music industry is really fucked up”. I feel like really getting down and dirty with the perceived condition of the UK industry, but to burst the bubble of artists with such a sentimental perspective seems cruel. Besides, Clash learns that their adoration is largely down to the way of the British music fan.

“You guys are way more open to things, eclectically, you listen to way more shit!” affirms Clara. “Not as too much of a critique of French people, but people lack knowledge of music culture here. Most people just listen to mainstream radio. We felt a certain vibe in England that is really positive and way more creative”.

“A lot of very very good experimental, very genius artists come from the UK. We are similar in that we are not afraid of taking risks. I think our industry is just very shy so they don’t want to bet on something that’s actually interesting”, professes Armand.

We were in a house in the woods for four months to compose this album...

It’s not only a love of UK listeners, but a love of the UK live music scene. “It’s all very nationalised in France”, exclaims Clara, “All the venues are pretty much all the same and are built by really specific rules. In the UK we play venues that are not like this! We can play warehouses, more original locations that are perhaps less serious”.

It’s understandable that the duo lay such importance on the stylistics of venues, as artists who place considerable value on the audio-visual. Armand is excited by one venue in particular. “We played Moth Club in London, it’s a stage with history. It just means you feel a good vibe because you’re welcomed by the owners and public alike. People don’t come there randomly, they come because they know the programme admissions are good because of the venue’s reputable position”.

“In terms of a dream venue... a forest! You can hear a reverb, like a forest reverb, not like a church reverb, it’s unique!” Having lived in Los Angeles, Clara has been writing songs in English since she was fifteen. “I was in love with the language, so it just became the natural way to write after a while. The pronunciation of the English language is way more pleasant for me to sing, so it’s really just a question of what I love to do with my voice. It’s more fluid and wavy, not harsh”.

Having just completed dates on their first North American tour, Agar Agar are embracing their rapidly developing global fan-base, but it’s clear that their heart lies this side of the Atlantic. “It’s really the opposite of the French state of mind so it’s really hard to get them. We, and the English I suppose, are quite shy as people and don’t tend to talk too much... America can be kind of sharp and in your face!”

- - -

- - -

Agar Agar’s debut album 'The Dog & The Future' will be released on September 28th via Cracki Records.

Words: Alice Mortimer

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.