Rudimental Pick Out Some UK Garage Anthems

UK garage was always good time music. As a scene it was aspirational, club kids donning designer labels and busting out champagne as the DJ wheeled up the latest anthem.

Crisp and soulful, it's a uniquely London sound, something that has been entwined with the city's DNA.

Rudimental pay homage to their UKG roots on new club burner 'Mean That Much', with Preditah's muscular production pushing them towards a bassline feeling.

Guest vocalist Morgan brings the soul, but as ever with Rudimental it's a collective experience, one that places those impeccable UK garage influences in a 2k19 setting.

Clash caught up with Rudimental to find out what UKG cuts really get plaid on their studio stereo...

- - -

George Morel - 'Let's Groove'



We remember being introduced to this track via Heartless Crew. Fonti started with it on a mix and it completely blew our minds!

- - -

Sound Of One - 'As I Am' (Todd Edwards Mix)



Quite simply, Todd is God!

- - -

Artful Dodger & Craig David - 'Rewind'



This track changed the game for us, hearing vocals mixed with an MC like that was an absolute game changer.

- - -

Lenny Fontana – 'Spirit Of The Sun'



Remember listening to this track sneaking into an under 18s rave, then trying to find it in the record shop thinking it was called ‘Shine On’.

- - -

Fun – 'It’s The Way ’99'



Just an out and out classic that used to get you out of trouble as a DJ in just about any situation.

- - -

Masterstepz - 'Melody'



I remember always thinking that the simplicity of this track made it a classic.

- - -

Wookie ft. Lain - 'Battle'



Remember hearing this and never hearing a sound like it, Wookie’s production was truly one of a kind.

- - -

'Mean That Much' is out now.

