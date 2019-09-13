Roxy Girls Are Building Their Own Community

It is easy to become attached to a venue, shop or cafe, and Tom Hawick of Roxy Girls knows that too. Sunderland’s Pop Recs Ltd. is a part of the band’s story, and the venue is of cultural significance to people in the area.

The singer has spent a lot of time in the café working and socialising. “I’ve learnt many things, and met so many people”, the frontman explains. “I think everyone I know in music, other than people that I’ve met through the band, I’ve met through Pop Recs and that’s definitely been very helpful”.

After a year of music production studies in Leeds he decided to move back to Sunderland, a place where the music community is small but tight, and as it had just been a year, he didn’t feel too attached to Leeds.

Roxy Girls were formed shortly after he returned. In addition to Tom, the punk outfit also includes bass player Matthew, Aiden on drums and Isaac on guitar. “Sunderland is a beautiful place in its own way. But it has a bit of a reputation because of its connection with the far-right and Tommy Robinson. I wasn’t even old enough to vote when the referendum happened, but it is something that I always gritted my teeth about.”

Last October the band did a session for BBC Radio 6 Music’s Tom Robinson. The band Field Music retweeted the programme link after the session, Marc Riley (a Field Music fan) heard the programme and invited them in to do a session for him.

“Stephen Bass, one of the guys from Moshi, was in his kitchen cooking his tea and had BBC Radio 6 on, we just happened to be doing a session. He had just heard us that night and decided to message us on Facebook. He said ‘if you are old-fashioned enough to want to put a record out’ then he would consider us.”

About six months ago Roxy Girls found themselves in London where they met Moshi Moshi and things have progressed from that point. They have now signed a deal with the independent label and released their EP ‘A Poverty Of Attention’ early in September. It is a raw, fully charged handful of punk tunes that shows lots of promise matched by confidence. Lyrics are important, and music influences include Glasgow indie rockers The Yummy Fur and local Sunderland boys The Futureheads.

Interestingly, Tom spent more time listening to folk than punk or indie. As he puts it, the likes of Nick Drake and John Martyn “really changed something within me”.

Getting the chance to work with David Brewis of Field Music represented an incredible opportunity, “David had seen us play, he had seen us progress”, Tom recollects. “He knew it was the right time for us to have some songs to show people, and that was fortunate, and we can’t thank him enough. He is a lovely bloke, I could sit and have a coffee with. It was like working with your friend.”

“We recorded the songs in a day and a half and did a few overdubs. It was literally just plug in and play. I think he has wanted to record an energetic guitar band for a while, and it made sense for him to work for us”, enthuses Tom.

Playing more live shows is what Roxy Girls are keen to focus on. Their recent headline show at London’s Sebright Arms combined with playing a sold out gig with The Murder Capital have clearly given them a much earned boost. Their exciting journey carries on.

'A Poverty Of Attention’ is out now on Moshi Moshi.

Words: Susan Hansen

