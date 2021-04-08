Return Of The Immigrant: Cashh Speaks Out

For the Peckham raised artist Cashh, it’s been far from an easy road.

In 2014, Cashh was deported to Jamaica with no contacts and no home, despite living in the UK from the age of six. At the time, he was being tipped as the next artist to watch. The versatile rapper was one of first UK artists to rap over dancehall beats, which then started a domino effect to where it's become more relevant now.

Fast forward to 2021, Cashh is back in the UK with new music under his belt and a project ready to be released.

Clash got the chance to speak with Cashh on his journey and what’s next for the artist.

How did you find transitioning back into the UK music scene after six years away?

While I was away I studied the changes that were taking place within the uk music scene, so when I returned it wasn’t difficult to transition. Things only seem difficult when you listen to too many people's advice.

How was your time in Jamaica, were you able to adjust quickly?

My time in Jamaica was a journey, I had to adjust immediately because I couldn’t allow myself to be vulnerable. Although I adjusted immediately I didn’t accept what was happening until two and a half years into my five years on the island, once I accepted my reality Jamaica became paradise to me.

Do you think your time in Jamaica has had an influence on the style of music you’ve made on your upcoming album?

Jamaica has 100% influenced the style of music I’ve made on 'Return Of The Immigrant'. It’s the best music I’ve ever made.

Your single with M1llionz ‘Pounds And Dollars’ is a step into the drill scene for you. Do you enjoy tapping into other genres and putting your own flair onto it?

I love tapping into other genres, my favourite part in doing so is adding my personal difference to the genre, from the way I structure my flow on the instrumental to the way the video is shot.

Your new single ‘Return Of The Man’ has a great energy, was it fun to bring together? With you writing the song, then directing and editing the music video.

Thank you. Me and Deanyboy made 'Return Of The Man' back in 2018 while I was still in Jamaica. At the time I wasn’t aware of when I would actually return to the UK but I knew the day would arrive, we wanted to manifest and prepare.

Writing the song, directing the video and editing the video was a dream to reality experience for me. I’ve always wanted to direct a video on that scale. Meji Alabi is one of my favourite music video directors so he was definitely an inspiration behind the video.

The Return Of The Man competition has seen people making dances from all around the world, that must be good to see?

Seeing people from all around the world dancing to my music is amazing to see, makes me feel good.

Your release 'Return Of The Immigrant Pt. 1' is on the way. Obviously it's late coming, but will it feel like a full circle moment once released?

'Return Of The Immigrant' isn’t an album but it’s also not a mixtape. So I’ve been referring to it as a project. I’ve been practicing to live in the now so I’m not sure how I’ll feel once it’s released.

One thing for sure is once it’s released I’ll embrace that moment because it’s been a very long time coming.

'Return Of The Immigrant Pt. 1' will be released in August.

Words: Joe Hale

