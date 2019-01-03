Prospa Dig Into Their Record Bag

Leeds electronic duo Prospa are proving to be unstoppable.

A series of releases have found the two-piece partnership overhauling club tropes, utilising rave avatars to create something defiantly forward-facing.

Recently linking with revered imprint Subsoul Recordings, Prospa enter the summer season equipped with some serious anthems.

Set to dominate the festival calendar, Prospa hooked up with Clash to show off their record bag, and pull out some key inspirations...

Slipknot - 'Duality’ (Picked by Gosha)



Seeing the music video to this track changed my life forever. It was the day I decided to sack off playing tennis and at least attempt to become a rock god. Nothing beats the iconic first lyric of this tune.

Burial - 'Shell Of Light’ (As picked by Gosha)



The last section of this song honestly brings me to tears. A genuine masterpiece and to have it as its own entity that is separate from the themes of the rest of the tune makes it all the more satisfying when you listen to the full track.

Jay Dee - 'Think Twice' (As picked by Gosha)



This entire album was a huge inspiration in my early days of making hip-hop. I was using FL Studio at the time and studying this album basically schooled me on sampling records.

Prodigy - 'Voodoo People' (As picked Gosha)



Name a more iconic synth line… I'll wait. Hearing this brings me close to starting a moshpit with myself. No one will ever replicate the energy the Prodigy had. RIP Keith Flint. A special talent and masterful frontman.

Oneohtrix Point Never - 'Good Time' OST (As picked by Harvey)



When we first saw this film we literally couldn’t believe how amazingly creative the score was and how much tension and suspense it gave to the film. His synthesis is downright inspirational, we are huge fans of his work across the board. His approach to electronic music defies many conventions and we take a lot of inspiration from this.

Mariah Carey - ‘Fantasy' (As picked by Harvey)



This nostalgic classic hit is just insane, her voice in this is absolutely mind blowing along with the amazing production to top it off. A good morning listen.

Orbital - ‘Belfast' (As picked by Harvey)

This is one of the most sentimental dance songs to us. Love listening to this song whilst travelling, coming to the end of a journey.

Catch Prospa at Glastonbury - they're play at 1am on Thursday (June 27th) on the WOW stage in Silver Hayes.

Photo Credit: Marco Grey

