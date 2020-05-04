Prince of Grime Yizzy's #StayHomeAndDFAW Official Remix Challenge Launches

Prince of Grime Yizzy today announces the #StayHomeAndDFAW freestyle challenge, in partnership with CLASH.

Inspired by Yizzy's recent Dizzee Rascal-produced single ' Don't Feel A Way' available to stream on all platforms, entrants are invited to record 16 bars over the first 40 seconds of the UKG smash.

Along with sharing the best entries across both Clash & Yizzy's socials, Yizzy will invite his favourite entrant to record their own bars for the forthcoming official 'Don't Feel A Way' remix.

'Don't Feel A Way' was previewed at the end of Yizzy's two part Prince Of Grime freestyles - which you can stream and share here . The explosive freestyle's mark an incendiary taste of what is to come from Yizzy this year.

2019 saw Yizzy release his critically acclaimed mixtape Welcome to Grime Street, featuring tracks with the likes of Dizzee Rascal, perform at the Royal Albert Hall, drop his first Fire in the Booth and have his music featured on FIFA alongside tracks by Wiley, Anderson. Paak, Disclosure and more.

Leading the next wave of grime: Yizzy's quick with, intelligence and powerful bars have seen him breaking fresh ground for the genre. Read our Next Wave feature with Yizzy here .

Now you could be up next!

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Listen to the 'Don't Feel A Way' instrumental, embedded below.

2. Write and film you spitting your best 16 bars over the Dizzee Rascal-produced banger.

3. Follow @OfficialYizzy and @ClashMagazine .

4. Upload your video to your socials making sure account isn't set to 'private', tagging @OfficialYizzy and @ClashMagazine including hashtag #StayHomeAndDFAW. Post your video both in your feed & stories and share it far & wide. (Alternatively upload your video via the form below).

5. The best entries will be featured across our combined socials, our winner will be selected by Yizzy & contacted within 21 days.

'Don't Feel A Way' instrumental produced by Dizzee Rascal.

What are you waiting for?

