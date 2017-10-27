Preview: Ortigia Sound System

Celebrating its 5th birthday later this month, Oritigia Sound System looks set to make its mark on the international scene.

Based on the picturesque island of Oritigia, Sicily, this boutique festival offers a unique blend of modern international sounds with ancient Sicilian culture.

Located in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the festival offers a variety of activities held in six landmark venues across the city. These include the Castello Maniace, an ancient castle on the tip of the island, which will play host to an eclectic mix of contemporary artists including Hot Chip, Lee Scratch Perry, Kamaal Williams, Jimothy Lacoste, Call Super and Omar Souleyman.

OSS also celebrates the work of the Napoli Sound, dubbed the ‘new school of Italo Disco’. The week will feature sets from Nu Guinea, Mystic Jungle and Filippo Zenna, flagbearers of the rising Neapolitan sound which brings together elements of Balearic disco and jazz to create a groovy Mediterranean hybrid.

The party will continue on the waters of the Mediterranean, with daily boat parties from the likes of Young Marco, DJ Seinfeld and C’est Qui. Back on the shore, Emporio Armani’s Automat Radio will be bringing added flavours to Ortigia’ s old local market with afternoon DJ sets featuring local and international guests.

There is also significant focus placed on discovery of the surrounding areas, with daily excursions offered by the festival for all festival goers, including boat trips, hikes and cultural experiences. This recognition of history and tradition balanced with contemporary music is the defining feature of OSS.

Clash will be reporting live from the festival and we can’t wait to get out there.

Words: Angus McKeon

