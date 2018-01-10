Pretty Fly For A Wiseguy: The Jimothy Lacoste Live Experience

It's a very late night in September and we're in a queue in North London, surrounded by rumours, speculation, and people desperate to see what Jimothy Lacoste is all about.

"I heard he fasts for one day a week to stay trim," says one person. "That's not even his name," says another.

There's a few things we do know for certain, though. He can speak Spanish, for one. He likes taking the tube, for another.

Oh, and his life is getting quite exciting. So exciting, in fact, that Jimothy Lacoste has just sold out Tufnell Park's The Dome, and he's about to turn it into a heaving, sweaty mess.

Taking digital trash aesthetic and offbeat humour humour, but applying it in a more rap-oriented direction, it's a celebration of the underdog - not everyone can be Skepta, but everyone (deep down) has a bit of Jimothy Lacoste in them.

At times it's difficult to see who the joke is on, exactly, but it's always entertaining, always colourful, and always totally original.

Clash partnered with Jimothy's team for these backstage, and onstage, snaps - check 'em out...

