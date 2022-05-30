PLTFRM: Show Hustle

Show Hustle might look young and impressionable but there's already a steely world-weariness about him. Born and raised in South London by a single Mother, he's a young rapper as obsessed with Anglophilic rap as he is representing his own Albanian heritage and supporting his family. Fortunately, Show Hustle has already garnered plenty of hype with his well-received debut single 'Like That' going viral on GRM Daily, serving as a statement of intent and an indication of what's to come.

His cherubic face might already be familiar to younger fans who've seen his freestyles on TikTok, racking up numbers more established rappers would envy. Maybe it's a sign Gen Z really are in the throes of a digital takeoever, utilising platforms that prior generations aren't savvy enough to exploit. In any case, with a project in tow proudly titled 'Child Of An Immigrant', and plenty of music in the pipeline, there's much to anticipate from this buzzy new prospect.

CLASH caught up with Show Hustle as part of our digital PLTFRM series, spotlighting homegrown and international talent breaking new ground. The rapper shared how he ventured into rap, how it became his primary hustle, his first experiences in the studio and what his Albanian heritage means to him.

- - -

- - -

How's the last few weeks been since you released your debut single 'Like That'?

It's been good! It's been exciting. I was waiting for it to be released and it took a while to get it ready but it's out there and it's doing good numbers and the feedback's been great.

Talk me through what the visual represented. When and where did you film that?

We filmed the video a few months ago. We tried to do a photo dump, use different transitions and so on, just make it look as different as possible. We filmed in Westminster, we filmed a bit of it in Central London, some of it in Piccadilly and then we filmed a portion of it in my area in South London, where I live with my family.

How did you transition into the world of music and rap specifically? What sparked that interest?

I remember being six years old listening to Michael Jackson. I used to emulate a lot of his dances; I'd have his hat on and I used to raid all of his albums. I started off singing - I was a singer first and rap came after. From the area I grew up in, I was influenced by all the styles I was hearing around me - there are so many! Since then, I've been transitioning into rap and just doing my thing.

How'd you get connected with Uche from DaBeatFreakz?

Through one of my friends. Basically, I used to make songs entirely on my phone. I'd put a beat on, turn the volume down so it's barely audible whilst I'm recording with my mouth. I sent these makeshift demos to my friend and he'd be like "This is hard! What studio do you go to?" I'd respond: "Mate, this was recorded entirely on my phone." My friend then sent it to Uche, who was totally blown away. I remember him saying it actually sounds as if it's a finished record.

From then you connected and ended up visiting the studio. How's it been recording music in the studio with a real microphone, real gear and not the DIY way you'd been accustomed to?

I loved it! I love going to the studio because music for me is such a passion. When I'm making music, I really feel it. It's not like going to studio is a pain, something I feel compelled to do. I really try to get to the studio as much I can, I'm always hitting my manager up saying. I always want to record even if I haven't got anything written down. I'll go there just to freestyle because I love that free energy. It's really clicked for me.

When you're in the throes of writing, what's going through your head when you freestyle?

It hits at certain times a day, like 3am is the time I probably write the most. I just get in the zone, put my Airpods in and listen to the beats. It can't just be anything, I really need to feel the beat. You can imagine how beats I listen to!

Talk to me a bit about your forthcoming debut project. It's called 'Child Of An Immigrant'. That's you, right?

My Mum's a single parent who migrated from Albania and I have a little brother. We have different Dads who aren't in the picture. It's just me, my brother and my Mum and we've done this together as a little family. The title comes from that. We actually go back to Albania once a year. I have a family in a little village called Bera and then some extended family in the main city, Tirana. I really love going back to the village, I love the fresh air because it's just away from everything. It's so nice!

Is the importance of togetherness and familiy ties a really strong aspect of the Albania community?

Definitely. Albania is literally only about family; there's no else as important as the people you grow up with. It's very tight-knit. It's about trying to protect and provide for your own. That's why I feel so protective and why I want to support them.

In what ways has Clapham and South London generally shaped your identity?

My area code has definitely shaped me. You have different sections of London: in one part you grow up in a big house with both parents and you get private schooled, and then right next to it is another area that's the complete opposite in terms of living situation. That's made me the person I am today. Really, I just want to work as much as I can and provide for my family.

What inspiration did you get from your area and beyond in terms of rap influences?

Cadet used to live near me, near my block. I used to see him all the time. He was a big inspiration of mine, I used to listen to all of his stuff. He was so talented, you know? Nowadays, the rappers that inspire me are Central Cee and Digga D. I love Headie One's flow. Also, the real rap stuff - the guys that talk about the same things as me like Potter Payper and Nines.

What's in the pipeline? What are you looking forward to this summer?

Just dropping as much music as I can, getting my name out there. Obviously, we'll unveil more videos as well. We're actually hoping to film a video in Albania, since the song has certain references we want to bring life - a call back to my heritage. The fanbase in Albania is crazy. They really love UK rap. They always support me so much. It's a family thing, you know? Why not give back?

- - -

Words: Louis Torracinta

- - -