Playlist: Mondo Cozmo's Summer Hits

Philly born and LA based, Mondo Cozmo's soaring ambition marked him out from the start.

But the songwriter isn't afraid to go DIY when needs be. Imposing new single 'Tonight Tonight' is out now, and the deliriously simple but still resolutely hi-octane video cost a mere $18 to make.

New EP 'Your Motherfucker' is out now, and it's a gutsy return, matching stern songwriting to muscular production that retains its freshness.

Duly inspired, Clash invited Mondo Cozmo to send across a few summer burners...

- - -

Talking Heads - 'This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)'



This is the best song to play upon starting a party. It’s immediate happiness.

Society - 'Protocol'



I still don’t understand how this isn’t the biggest thing in the world. Amazing video too.

Watermät - 'Bullit'



This is vibes galore. Just so beautiful.

Mondo Cozmo - 'Plastic Soul'



Well it’s my playlist so... This is my favourite song I’ve written. It's about time travel and falling in love in different decades. I wrote it the weekend that David Bowie passed away, and I feel he would dig it.

OutKast - 'Hey Ya!'



Prolly the greatest song ever written.

Baxter Dury - 'Miami'



I was recently turned on to Baxter. I just think his lyrics and vocal delivery are insane.

Jamie xx - 'Gosh'



This is gospel to me. I love the way it builds and the ride it takes you on. Incredible patience.

Mondo Cozmo - 'Your Motherfucker'



My mom's least favourite song. Enjoy.

- - -

‘Your Motherfucker’ EP is out now HERE.

