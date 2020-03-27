Playlist: Mid-Winter Chill

Endings always surmount the reckoning of what has passed, what's been lost and what remains.

In a year that has felt like both a decade and five minutes, it is a rather humbling and necessary practice to just be. I'm remembering the moments, how we can harbor love in the simplicity of observing. In a time when the noise seems to become louder everyday, how do we listen to ourselves? How do we find new ways of thinking and feeling?

I am remembering the sky on a daily basis, a new kind of prayer. I am finding this ushered grace and sense of peace in being okay with the turbulence of 2020.

Wherever in the world you may be listening from, I hope you can take this collection of ambient music to pause and take account of your breath, your body, your mind and your heart.

Ambient music was my saving grace through 2020. There is both prayer and mystery in the minimal compositions that offer a recharging soothing sound bath like experience.

These are my favourite ambient tracks that were released this year and I hope they offer you some space to remember hope and to hold onto your dreams. There is so much more to come.

Words + Curation: Rae Niwa

