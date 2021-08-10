Phillip Jondo Curates Exclusive Mix For EDWIN Music Channel

The EDWIN Music channel has been an incubator for thrilling, genre-blurring mixes fashioned by world-renowned DJs, producers and tastemakers.

Next up on the channel is Cologne-based Dj and producer Phillip Jondo with mix No. 102. A seamless surround sound experience, the mix is deftly rendered with a finger on the pulse of club-generated experimentation. Venturing from Munich's enigmatic producer Skee Mask to the fractured electronics of Loto Retina, the mix evokes Jondo's own itinerant spirit and affinity for bass and breaks, dancehall and downtempo.

Accompanying the curated mix, Jondo spoke on DJing internationally after a reprieve, musical transitions, his NTS show and the ethos of his label SPA Recordings.

Tune into the mix now and read an excerpt of EDWIN Music Channel's interview with Phillip Jondo below...

- - -

You've been DJing for over a decade now. How did your DJ style change over time?

I think I was more lo-fi in the first place, especially looking out for the rather strange things I could find in hidden corners of the world wide web and record stores. Nowadays, I still have that same old heart beating for obscure-no-one-really-cares-about records, but at the same time I started to DJ more at events and quite naturally I became more interested in dance/club music when doing my NTS show.

Besides DJing you're also part of the duo Garland, releasing music on labels like Lullabies For Insomniacs and your own imprint, SPA Recordings. Is there any new Garland material coming soon? And do you have other music in the pipeline, solo or otherwise?

Simon, the other half of Garland lives in Glasgow and due to Covid, we didn't have the chance to work face to face for the last 18 months. Before that we played a few live shows and collected material that has never seen the light of day. He will be visiting me next week and we have a whole week to record new material and maybe fiddle something out of old files.

Next to that, I've worked with Maxwell Sterling and DJ Plead over the past two years and we will soon release some music via the Dutch label Dekmantel.

Since 2018, you've been part of SPA Recordings along with DJ Brom and Friday Dunard. Can you tell us something about the label's philosophy and your future plans?

Right now, we have our next release ready and some more in the pipeline which people are currently working on. Also, Kieran aka DJ Brom is working on a print thing. The idea in the first place was to create a space for people with a similar vision, musical taste or however you want to call it. There was not really an anchor point for diverse music as we liked it in Cologne, even though there were lots of people recording their own amazing music in the city.

You are based in Cologne. How is the party scene there? Any new movements after the lockdown? Any new musicians or DJs the world should out for?

Compared to every other city I've been to over the last few months, Cologne is the city that still feels most locked down. I'm not sure why this is but I don't feel much happening except that restaurants and beer gardens are open again. Well, there was this movie score with Felix Kubin but unfortunately I missed it. I discovered lots of German rap happening in and around Cologne that I really appreciate. Makes me happy to see that there are kids from my hometown blowing up.

SPA also run a monthly NTS Radio show. How much does the show reflect the music of your label? Or is it something far away from what you release?

We always try to put label related music in our mixes. I guess you can hear SPA material in NTS mixes from years ago, that still hasn't been released. So, we are constantly working with what we're working on but also selecting music that isn't on our own output. Inspiring music, field recordings and other stuff from all over the globe.

How did you select the music for The EDWIN Music Channel? Is there any special story behind the sound?

Usually, I would mess around with tempo a lot but not in this case, it stays 160 all the way. Recorded with two CDJs and an Allen&Heath battlemixer.

As an artist that likes to explore new frontiers, can you name some musical genres that you always wanted to unite?

There is an edit around 30 minutes into this mix and it sounds like Jon Hassel's trumpet is being sampled, layered with a footwork pattern by DJ Take and I just love that. I never got tired of this track and often thought it would be nice to have an entire LP of Fourth World x Teklife.

- - -