Pessimist Walks Clash Through His Soft Boi Transformation

Bristol producer Pessimist has built a catalogue that sits at the cross-roads between hip-hop, drum 'n' bass, and jungle.

It's a mixture that has served him well, with the beat maker constructing some stellar system rollers, up-front ruffage to work the dancefloor.

His new moniker Soft Boi retains those influences, but looks at them from a sharply different, intensely autobiographical angle.

Essentially a kind psych-geography of the soul, new album 'So Nice' melts those beats down, applying layers of neo-soul, West Coast hip-hop, and flecks of Brazilian culture, where his step-family's roots stem from.

A break up album, it's a sensual treat fraught with insecurity, the gorgeous production never quite sitting in any one emotional place.

Continually shifting, it's a textured, nuanced return, one that deals with heartbreak, self-image, digital dating, and more.

Clash spoke to Pessimist about a few of the Influences stemming through the project...

Mirage - 'Deep Rage'



I always find it hard to nail down influences to a group of tracks, as I find I’m usually influenced by my idea of a style/sound and what that means to me, rather than individual pieces of music. I think it would be crazy if I wasn’t to include a jungle track in this list, so here’s one of my favourites.

Mirage aka Source Direct have for many years been possibly my favourite producers from the drum 'n' bass / jungle world, whether it be their darker stuff they made towards the end of their time or this much more vibey / feel good style. That hardcore and Jungle sound is prevalent within the Soft Boi album, I guess the vocal samples of ‘Fais Moi La Guerre’ resemble the Vox in Deep Rage a bit.

The Prodigy - 'Your Love' (Remix)



I guess being a kid born in the UK in ’91, it would be almost impossible to not have listened to and been mad about The Prodigy. Yeah I could try and pick some obscure track that no-one’s ever heard of but that would just be fake.

This album ‘Experience’ is so deeply ingrained into my influences, whatever musical project it is I’m working on. The mad thing is, so often I totally forget about it and right now, I haven’t listened to it for at least a couple years. But this hardcore sound, it’s playful, it’s fun, it has a sense of humour, that was something really important about the Soft Boi album, I wanted to finally make some music that wasn’t totally serious... I have a sense of humour, so what’s the point in making 100% serious shit all the time?

I picked ‘Your Love (Remix)’ as I guess out of the ‘Experience’ LP, this track would represent the Soft Boi sound palette best.

My Bloody Valentine - 'Loomer'



I guess it might not be totally obvious when first listening but shoegazing music was a huge inspiration for me when writing the album. This was one of my first times experimenting with my own voice and what I always loved about shoegaze and in particular the ‘Loveless’ album was the fact the vocals were so obstructed from the listener.

That almost lo-fi sound, I love it, too much music is always made ‘by-the-book’ but sometimes you really have to let go of these restrictions in order to come up with something unique and different. I guess drenching my voice in reverb, distortion and delay also helped me feel less exposed seeing as this was my first outing as a vocalist (if that’s what you’d call it).

The way this track is produced to me is a prime example of creative and abstract thinking when it comes to texture and sonics, not to forget the great songwriting too!

Snoop Dogg - 'Cadillacs'



This track was produced by Madlib, one of my favourite hip-hop producers and I think he’s captured the essence of Snoop perfectly in this track. I’m all about the chorus, I don’t particularly pay attention to the verse to be honest but I just love the swagger of the chorus, the almost out of tune singing from Snoop, it’s so cool.

This whole West Coast, funk inspired style of hip-hop and G-Funk was a big influence on the ‘So Nice’ LP, you can hear glimpses of it throughout the album. The whole laid back, nonchalant attitude of this track is another reason I had to pick this one out of so many other tracks because I feel that represents the alter-ego and persona of Soft Boi, the vocals are very much in that vein, in terms of the attitude.

Larry Heard - 'Missing You'



Soft Boi was a great opportunity to show a different side to me as a producer, to show I’m not just this guy who makes dark and moody music, to show I’m not just about drum 'n' bass and techno, in fact, I hardly ever listen to either of those genres, especially techno, in a way I actually resent what both genres have become.

So Soft Boi was almost like, I can finally be myself, pure freedom! To showcase a more soulful sound and actually a very house music focussed side of my production. This was so liberating.

This track has been a favourite of mine for so long now, I remember I must have been like 16 when I heard this for the first time. The beauty of Larry’s voice of course is amazing, but I also just love the simplicity and minimalism of the track - these are two musical approaches I hold in the most high regard. By just using essential elements and great song writing / structuring rather than hiding behind smoke and mirrors is a sign of a true talent.

And, of course, Larry Heard is a true great and extremely talented musician.

'So Nice' will be released on June 17th via Climate Of Fear.

