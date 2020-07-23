Personality Clash: Rarelyalways x Moses Boyd

Hackney musician Rarelyalways sits at the centre of a vast web of influences.

Rooted in the possibilities of jazz yet aware of the expanse of music offered by electronic production, his take has resulted in some startlingly personal music.

New EP 'Baby Buffalo' is out now on Innovative Leisure, and it's the sound of a young composer bringing his unique sensibilities into focus.

Clash sought out the rising force for this in-depth conversation with Mercury nominee Moses Boyd, with the pair exchanging notes on their solitary journeys.

- - -

- - -

R - Whatâ€™s happening, Moses? Hope all is well.

M - Iâ€™m good, man! The world is on fire at the moment but we gotta do what we can, you know.

R - Who are you listening to right now?

M - Iâ€™ve been listening to a lot of older music like Lonnie Liston Smith and a lot of instrumental music really. I went record shopping the other day and just picked up a whole load of things â€“ some artists I knew and some I didnâ€™t. Artists like Horace Tapscott, some Charles McPherson; I just try to find things I donâ€™t know about really. Iâ€™m not always good with the newer stuff, if you get me.

I think Iâ€™m just naturally better at digging and finding stuff thatâ€™s already happened. Thereâ€™s lots of cool new stuff and I love whatâ€™s happening, but unless it pops up on my feed or whatever Iâ€™m just not as quick to see it. Actually, tell a lie, Denai Mooreâ€™s album 'Modern Dread' is incredible and probably one of my most listened to albums in this period. Cleo Solâ€™s 'Rose In The Dark' album is also incredible.

R - When did you figure out that music was what you wanted to do?

M â€“ Quite young, Iâ€™d say. Maybe at around 17 or 18 it was like those first gigs where you make a bit of bread and youâ€™re like, â€˜yo, I can keep this going,â€™ you know. Youâ€™re paying me just to play drums? Okay, cool! But Iâ€™ve always had a love for music, production and writing. When I started out, I was a drummer, but I was always writing, making beats and producing. Then as you sort of see over the years the producer element comes out a bit more, the songwriting thing, the radio thingâ€¦ I knew at 17 that Iâ€™d always be drumming, but I also knew thereâ€™d be more, you know.

R â€“ I remember you used to do one man shows. What do you prefer? Going solo or having musicians around you?

M â€“ I like both. I was lucky enough to have finished a tour with my band just before lockdown kicked off and after that I was like, â€˜Iâ€™ve just spent 20 days on tour with musicians, let me go and do something elseâ€™ you know. Thatâ€™s just how I am; itâ€™s not to say that I value one more than the other, itâ€™s more to with where Iâ€™m at creatively. I like it all really and it just depends on which day of the week you catch me in!

R â€“ Do you have a default team of musicians for recording/performing tracks with or do you try and seek out musicians for specific parts?

M â€“ I think this is also kind of both, really. People will generally see the same sort of people around me not because Iâ€™m shutting anyone out, but for instance people like Artie (Zaitz) on guitar, thereâ€™s nothing he canâ€™t do on guitar, you know what I mean. In the studio thatâ€™s such as good thing to have, so heâ€™s like my first call. But, if he canâ€™t do it, there are other people I can shout out. Ultimately, nowadays, Iâ€™m trying to do whatâ€™s right for the song. Whether itâ€™s people like Artie or another musician who might just have something about them, I go for whatâ€™s right with the song, you know. It generally mixes between both though.

R â€“ Long story short, Moses, but youâ€™re one of my biggest inspirations. Youâ€™re one of these guys thatâ€™s shown me that musically, you can do whatever you want, you know.

M â€“ I respect that so much, man. Music should always be a continuum. As much as you say I inspire you, when I go and listen to your stuff and it inspires me too, you know what Iâ€™m saying? You have to look both ways. I love people like Robert Glasper and those above me, but equally thereâ€™s stuff on the ground that Iâ€™m really inspired by and it keeps me intrigued.

R â€“ Iâ€™d love to ask you about the London jazz scene but I donâ€™t know if itâ€™s even worth it because it doesnâ€™t sound like youâ€™re trying to be anything specific, youâ€™re just doing what you want, you know!

M â€“ Definitely. Iâ€™m never one to run from the jazz label though. I owe so much to that music but itâ€™s not everything, you know. I get why people say it but Iâ€™m just making music and I donâ€™t try to define it.

- - -

- - -

R â€“ What I kind of learned from jazz was that if I can sing it, I can play it, you know. As long as you can hear it and feel it, itâ€™s possible.

M â€“ Yeah, man. If you go even further than that, if you can think it, itâ€™s real. Without getting too metaphysical, thoughts are things, you know what I mean? We live in a world of thought; youâ€™re in a house because somebody thought to design it. Weâ€™re talking on the phone because somebody thought to develop telecommunications. Youâ€™re wearing clothes becauseâ€¦ everything is a thought!

R â€“ Have you been trying to keep positive during the Covid situation? Whatâ€™s been keeping you going?

M â€“ Itâ€™s such an odd time. I miss playing, but equally Iâ€™m very thankful that Iâ€™m healthy and that my family are healthy. I just have worries for people. Thereâ€™s an economy of people that the government havenâ€™t even tried to support. I think of all the musicians, the techs, the sound engineers, the lighting engineersâ€¦ itâ€™s a tough time. But definitely music and people have kept me going during this time.

What has been nice actually is just having time. Before Covid, my life was hectic and all over the place but now itâ€™s nice to have the time to go and chat to my friend in the park and chill or go for that walk or phone that family member you know. Iâ€™m not sitting mourning about how much money I was meant to make this year â€“ money is a material thing; it comes and goes. I get up every morning, do some exercise with my bredrins, go make some music, I might go check my mumâ€¦ thereâ€™s a lot of other wealth to be happy about.

R â€“ Before we wrap up, congratulations on the Mercury Prize nomination. Itâ€™s incredible to see how far youâ€™re come and I genuinely think that itâ€™s still all about the music for you.

M â€“ Thanks, man. Iâ€™m very happy and grateful that Iâ€™m alive and can see the fruits of my labour in somebody else, you know. Not just for me as well, but to see what so many of my friends have done musically as well, theyâ€™re all changing the narrative and the culture and itâ€™s having a real effect on people.

- - -

- - -

Rarelyalways new EP 'Baby Buffalo' is out now. Moses Boyd's new album 'Grey Matter' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â