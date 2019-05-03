Patrick Topping's Label Inspirations

Patrick Topping has had one of British dance music's most storied careers, releasing some stellar material and playing across the globe.

Rooted in house but eager to experiment, his sets have a rare thirst for new ideas, continually overhauling his sound while remaining true to his roots.

Releasing on a string of standout labels, Patrick Topping recently launched his own Trick imprint, a hub for his tastes and passions in club culture.

With the first release on Trick now out there on the record shelves, Clash caught up with Patrick Topping to discuss his record label inspirations...

- - -

Hot Creations

As well as being my home label, Hot Creations is genuinely my favourite label. I put out my first ever release with them and the majority of my catalogue has been with them. I still want to release with them in the future too, but at this current time my focus is my new label Trick.

Jamie Jones has an unbelievable ear for music and unearthing new artists, he’s helped launch the career of so many artists, inducing myself. Not many labels have had as many hits within underground house music either.

Hot Creations played such a big role in the Deep House explosion and now in the thriving Tech House boom. They always seen to be ahead of the curve. Not everything I have made has been the right fit for the label though.

I’ve chosen wAFF – 'Eclipse', as this is one of my favourite songs from the label, but it’s a very hard decision, to just pick one, but there is something beautiful and unique about this track!

- - -

Cocoon

Before Hot Creations, Cocoon was my favourite label! The influence of Sven Väth, his label and his Cocoon events has had such a profound impact upon my music. More so in my sets, as I’ve always liked to play some techno amongst sets that are mainly full of house music.

Early Cocoon classics such as Sven Vath & Anthony Rother's 'Komm', Legowelt's 'Disco Rout' and Len Faki's 'Death By House'. Cocoon is obviously one of the most established techno labels, but they also put out some wicked Tech House too.

Tim Green's 'Lemon', Nick Curly's 'Pujante', Simon Wish & Cruz & Lati's 'Dawn’s Highway', have been highlights for me. Some of the more recent tracks such as Redshape's 'The Choice' and Butch's 'Countach'. With Trick now launching I’m hoping to showcase some more of this techno sound. I’ve played for Cocoon a few times now, but to release with them would be a dream!

Mauro Picotto's 'The Riff' – this is absolute monster.

- - -

Strictly Rhythm

House is mainly what I’m about, and Strictly Rhythm is one of the most important labels in history of house music. The label has been going over 25 years and I still keep discovering new gems!

I think there’s quite a bit that hasn’t been released digitally and I still haven’t checked out the whole catalogue yet. It’s so massive. The amount of hits the label has had is daft! Real 2 Real – 'I Like To Move It'! I’ve been playing the instrumental, which goes off so much haha!

Ultra Nate's 'Free', also one of my all time favourite tracks. I recently just ended my club night in Newcastle called Motion, with this track. We had been going for nearly nine years and this was an anthem for us and felt the perfect track to end on.

There’s so many hits everyone knows, but Phuture's 'Rise From Your Grave', Armand Van Heldon's 'Break The Noise' and CLS with 'Can You Feel It' have all been stand outs for me.

George Morel's 'Let's Groove', this starts any party.

- - -

Kompakt

Everything about Kompakt is quality, if TRICK can develop to have held half the respect Kompakt does I would be happy! I was actually surprised when looking through all my tunes for this feature, to see just how many tracks from Kompakt I’ve played out.

It’s not the one of the first labels I would have thought for this, just because I don’t associate its sound that much with my sets and I forgot loads of these were released on the German label.

Melodic stuff like... Gui Boratto - '618 and his 'We Can Go', Michela Mayer's 'Metal Candy' and so much of Kolsch’s stuff, like 'Loreley', 'Der Alte' and 'Opa'. Then also the more banging stuff like Danny Daze with 'Swim', Rex The Dog's 'Hold It / Control It' and Terranova’s more percussive tracks, have all been staples in my sets.

Jurgen Paape – 'Take That'; love how it's so marching and slightly sinister.

- - -

100% Pure

The Amsterdam based label has been putting out music since 1993, and still is. Although I haven’t played so much from the label’s newer releases, it still has an impact upon me today. There’s endless tracks from 2000 & One himself which I love, such as: 'Good Busy', 'Honey Bush', 'Spanish Fly' and his Electro Synth version of 'Midnight Moving' and remix of 'Air Miles', to name a few.

Then huge tracks by others like 'Suddenly Funk' by Renato Cohen, which I was opening my sets with for a while. In addition, 'Phase' by the Yellow heads is a newer one which I hammered. When you factor in all his other labels too such as 'Remote Area', 'Area Remote', 'Intacto', 'Bitten' and 'Bangbang', it’s actually insane how much quality music he’s put out.

Sandy Huner & 2000 And One - 'Tap Deux'...

- - -

Patrick Topping’s new release 'Watch What Ya Doing', is out now on his brand new label TRICK.

