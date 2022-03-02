'Pam & Tommy' Exploits Pamela Anderson All Over Again

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people”, Britney Spears posted to Instagram in March of last year, almost two months after The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired on Hulu. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks”, she went on. The Samantha Stark directed documentary shone a light on the #FreeBritney movement, which called for the star to be removed from her family’s imposed conservatorship, without input or permission from Spears herself.

In a similar fashion, Pam & Tommy, a new eight-part series on Hulu and Disney+ detailing the events surrounding Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s “sex tape” attempts to utilise the #MeToo movement to shine a light on the incident through a modern lens, notably without Anderson’s consent or input.

The tape in question was discovered amongst a collection of private (and explicit) home movies from the couple’s 1995 honeymoon that were stolen and distributed to an audience of millions worldwide. The theft resulted in an incomprehensible degree of exposure that nobody could have prepared them for. The violation would cost Anderson her acting career and cement Lee’s bad-boy rockstar image, while causing the dissolution of their marriage that would end in domestic violence and divorce.

“It’s not a big deal to me, I’m on that tape, same as you”, Sebastian Stan’s Lee tells Lily James’s Anderson, to which she replies, “no, not like me you’re not.” The weirdness and irony of congratulatory self-awareness peppered throughout a series that received the O.K. from Lee and not Anderson are impossible to ignore.

At the time, the couple took legal action to try and stop the distribution of the tape, eventually reaching a settlement (for no money) with the Internet Entertainment Group, but they were ultimately too late, the tape had already spread like wildfire. “Goddamn, it’s so… private”, Nick Offerman’s character Milton Ingley (the pornographer who reproduced and marketed the tape) muses. “It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing, which is kind of what makes it so hot.” Rand Gauthier (played by co-producer Seth Rogen), the disgruntled electrician who was fired and held at gunpoint by Lee before returning to the couple's home to steal their safe and, unknowingly, the tape - had been turned away from numerous production houses for not having written consent from Anderson and Lee before Ingley agreed to reproduce it. Ingley went on to register the domain names pamsex.com, pamlee.com and pamsextape.com. Anderson was subsequently named the “Most Downloaded Star” in history by the 2000 Guinness Book of World Records and Penthouse published stolen, naked Polaroids of her alongside news of the tape on its cover. When faced with legal action by Anderson, the publication’s lawyers claimed that because Pamela had posed naked before and discussed her sex life in public, she had forfeited any right to privacy.

The scandal would ultimately pull the couple apart; and in the spring of 1998, just three years after Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson tied the knot on a beach in Cancun, a Malibu judge sentenced Lee to six months in jail for beating his wife while she held their infant son. Judge Lawrence J Mira told the courtroom that he saw a "very disturbing, in [his] judgement - pattern of conduct in which otherwise resolvable matters are handled by violence" and Anderson soon filed for divorce.

"I couldn't understand why Pamela had followed through with pressing charges", Lee wrote in his 2001 memoir The Dirt. "She was probably scared and thought I was some crazy, violent monster, she probably thought she was doing the right thing for the kids, and she probably wanted an easy way out of a difficult situation. As much as I loved Pamela, she had a problem with dealing with things." Police reported that Anderson had a bleeding hand, sore, reddened back and broken fingernails after being kicked repeatedly in the back by Lee for refusing to call her parents to tell them not to come over.

“From what he’s told me, it’s a really truly beautiful story,” Lee told ET of his conversation with Sebastian Stan. While undoubtedly an entertaining love story that successfully challenges the idea of celebrity as a commodity and the double standards women in the industry face, every one of the show's accomplishments are marred and overshadowed by the fact that it could not happen without exploiting Anderson. The show constantly reminds us that Lee and Anderson had very different experiences after the tape, but the team still felt they only needed Lee’s approval to go ahead. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different”, said James in an interview last month, of the role that has transformed her public image from uncontroversial Disney Princess to ‘serious actor’ and forced the woman she is playing to relive a very public trauma and humiliation that she has spent decades trying to quieten.

Despite Lee’s blessing, Anderson’s silence has been deafening. Posting on Instagram in January of 2021 that she was leaving social media, “I’ve never been interested in social media ... I am free”. She then left a parting word of advice: “try not to be seduced by wasted time … that’s what THEY want and can use to make money.” Sources close to Anderson have since come forward to tell ET that she finds the Hulu series “very painful”. “It is shocking that this series is allowed to happen without her approval.”

After the team behind Pam & Tommy reached out to Anderson’s longtime friend Courtney Love for permission to use her Mark Seliger Rolling Stone cover, she took to social media to voice her disapproval. “I said fuck no,” Love wrote. “I find this so fucking outrageous … it destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly. It CRUSHED her and her kids.” Love told of how she was busy recording an album in LA at the time. “ALL!! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude … It was disgusting … We tried to make light of it. But that was a disaster too .. because it’s a form of sexual assault isn’t it? It caused massive trauma to her, her family, her community. Her finances.”

The years since the “scandal” have seen a relentless and unmitigatedly cruel evolution in celebrity culture, from the likes of Perez Hilton to Deuxmoi, an insatiable public has deemed celebrity privacy irrelevant. “It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime.” Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair about the 2014 iCloud leak that targeted her and over 100 of her peers. “Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.”

Ultimately, Pam & Tommy was doomed from the start. Despite constant reassurances from the cast and crew that they have Anderson’s best interests at heart, they continue to perpetuate the same misogynistic, exploitative culture that deemed Lee a sex god with one hand while chastising and slut-shaming Anderson with the other. Today, as the show goes ahead with almost unanimous critical acclaim and soft-ball press junkets (where the cast admit to watching the illegally obtained tape), Anderson is involuntarily thrust into the spotlight again, robbed of her privacy, her anonymity and the right to tell her own story. No depiction of Anderson’s life can do her justice without her own voice.

In the words of Courtney Love: “My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is.”