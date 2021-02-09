No Kink In The Wire: Cosha Interviewed

Speaking from LA, via Zoom, Cosha (also known as Cassia O’ Reilly) feels “great” about having released her debut album ‘Mt. Pleasant’. She tells Clash: “I'm really happy with it. I'm super proud and all the responses that I've gotten have been really nice, from friends and family, and also just new people who have heard the music and it's all been really positive and just lovely.”

When making the album, it was clear to Cosha that she wanted listeners to feel empowered and sexy and it seems that she has done just that with ‘Mt. Pleasant’. “The feeling that I wanted people to take away from the album, or feel, while they were listening to it was to feel free, to feel liberated, to feel comforted, and to feel sexy. I didn't say that anywhere, though. That's just what I wanted to get into the music, but people have been sending me messages and have been saying, 'Oh, I've listened to it, and really helped me be less stressed while I was working, and also just feel really sexy'. I was like, 'that's great. That's exactly what I wanted'.

That said, there wasn’t a distinct plan, as such. She describes feeling joyful some days but more “pensive” on others. “I think sometimes there's periods of time where I take things in and I will go out and talk to people like go travelling or something or just a period of taking things in and processing.”

Often, after these periods of processing her thoughts is when the creativity starts to flow. “There's often a period of life where I will express that by writing about all the things that I felt.” The album came to be after intense writing sessions, which led to Cosha “piecing the songs, that felt like they had a connection with each other, together”.

‘Mt. Pleasant’ is an incredibly confident album and Cosha credits her confidence from originating from “having a bit more respect for myself and, and the time that I need to give myself to grow and just to be and feeling like I'm in myself and I'm whole. I think that's when it really comes to light, when the confidence shines, when I do feel like I'm in myself and I know what I want and I've got good people around me. But there are days where it's difficult and I'm not fully shining, but for the most part, it's just about respecting yourself.”

And what's next for Cosha? “More music. Just making those tunes while it's still in me. I'm just super happy with how the album release has gone. It's really exciting. I'm just excited to make more music and, and find new people to work with. So more music and then also, hopefully, some live shows. I'd really love to be able to play this album with people in the room and dance with them and sweat together and just feel all the energy. I'm going to try and put together some live stuff too.

'Mt. Pleasant' is out now.

Words: Narzra Ahmed

