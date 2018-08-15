Night Fever: Bjørn Torske And The Rise Of Norwegian Disco

“I was six or seven when my big sister gave me her copy of ‘Saturday Night Fever’. I really loved that record, and was kind of intrigued by Travolta’s dance pose on the front cover. When asking why he was standing in such a strange position, I was told he was dancing to disco music.”

From the inside of the Arctic Circle comes the warm glow of space disco. Trosmø, right at the Northern tip of Norway, is the home of Bjørn Torske, one of the founding forefathers of the country’s dance music scene. Though not as popular as many other names that now exist within a Norwegian scene that has the eyes of the world upon it, he maintains pioneer status for his creation of quirky, interesting and quite brilliant music.

He has come a long way since those early days, attempting to “escape the dull reality of living in Norway”. ‘Byen’, his fifth solo album and his first for seven years, is a real cause for celebration, and provides the ideal setting for a glance back into his snowy past.

“As a kid, it was a lot of fun with snowy winters and long sunny summer nights”, he says, as he ponders on his early life in isolated nature, “growing up as a teenager consisted, for me and my friends, of mostly playing games on the C64 and listening to music. The sounds were mostly electronic, from early hip hop through synth pop and italo disco.”

“Being a youth in Norway in the 80’s was a quite monotonous affair, though. Listening to radio and hearing new interesting music was perhaps my main interest as I grew older, although it was difficult to get hold of this music in Tromsø at the time.”

- - -

- - -

Radio was essential in sparking the initial inspiration for the scene to develop. Rune Lindbaek, in the sublime documentary Norweigan Disco Lights, explains that at the beginning there was only one radio show a week that would, sometimes, play the kind of music that those hungry for youth culture and musical trends would enjoy. He took it upon himself to build an amplifier which he hung from his neighbours tree, prior to the licenses that would soon be handed out for those wanting to begin their own, small radio stations.

“Radio was instrumental”, says Bjørn, “without the possibility of hearing alternative music on various small local radio stations, it is quite unlikely that this would have happened at all, speaking of the early scene in Tromsø. Almost all the music I found interesting back then, came to me through radio.”

Radio wasn’t the only way Bjørn would discover music. Though there were a few record stores in Tromsø, there was rarely anything of interest in the racks. Here, a young Bjørn would import records from Rough Trade and Black Market, as most youth culture was imported and pored over by the Tromsø youth, but it wasn’t until he visited London that the serious digging began.

“My first time in London was in 1989”, he recalls, “at a time when the acid house craze was fading to give place to a more mixed bag of breakbeats and techno sounds, then known as just ‘house’ or the more London-esque term ‘hardcore’ - although it wasn’t really hard compared to what would emerge a few years down. The so called ‘new beat’ from Belgium was also played a lot, and with my roots in more industrial sounds like Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb, it was a perfect mix.”

Bjørn would bring back one hundred records a trip, visiting annually. More than just sounds, coming home with him were the inspiration these records held deep within their sleeves, which, in turn, would lead to the creation of influential labels such as Telle Records and Smalltown Supersound, the initial of which he designed the first release cover for, with the latter providing a home for his latest release, ‘Byen’.

“The title “Byen” means ‘the city’ in Norwegian”, he says. “The notion of big cities always inspired me, since I grew up in a small environment, but, even then, going into the city centre as a kid was always exciting, but also felt a little dangerous, sort of. Visiting Vancouver as an eight year old was astonishing. Also, the music I love so much is definitely an urban phenomenon, and underground club music as we know it today wouldn’t exist without Chicago, New York, Detroit, London and Manchester.”

- - -

- - -

More than just city inspiration, Bjørn gathers influence from the natural beauty that has surrounded him throughout his life. Towards the end of the first track, ‘First Movement’, the sounds of birds and waves can be heard. Clash keen to learn just how important that connection with nature is to the artist.

“I have the luxury of living in a city small enough to let me hit the sea front or the woods in no time”, he says. “Walking in the surrounding woods and mountains is my favourite pastime outside of doing music. It’s a welcome escape from traffic and crowds. It provides me with silence and clean air.”

‘Byen’ has been described as one of Bjørn’s more club ready pieces, but don’t let that fool you, there is still plenty of room for experimentation, such is the artists passion for it. In many ways, it’s his finest work to date. Quite a statement to make, I know, yet I can’t quite think of another record that so beautifully blends clubby invitingness and calming ambience.

“Music, for me, is always experimentation and exploration”, he says, as I question him on the combination of the two. “I felt it was time to do something that to my ears sounded different from what I’m usually doing. The set limits on the time I allowed myself to work within made the production process a lot cleaner and more project oriented than my previous albums, which have evolved in much more slow and sometimes chaotic ways.”

“For me it was an experiment in itself to actually make a plan and follow it more or less to the point. Working with Prins Thomas last year probably had a influence on this process; he has this turbo gear pushing him to the edge of his creativity. Also the idea of limitation is something that has slowly developed for me during the years, now that almost anything is technically possible if you have a laptop.”

The final product is a record that is distinctly new yet remarkably familiar. It was truly worth waiting for, though I hope we won’t have to wait another seven years for the next one.

- - -

- - -

'Byen' is out now on Smalltown Supersound.

Words: Andrew Moore

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.