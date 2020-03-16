Next Wave #949: Sharna Bass

One of the UK’s most exciting new R&B artists, Sharna Bass, has been singing since she “was a baby”.

“All my life, really,” the North West Londoner adds. She recently opened for Summer Walker and her influences include Frank Sinatra and Biggie – unusual combination but reflective of the myriad sounds her work draws on. Sharna’s debut EP, ‘Beautiful Chaos’ - which came out in February – also folds in her personal life experiences.

Releasing a project, never mind a debut, like this, can be a daunting experience but for Sharna it feels “lit”.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she explains. “I’m excited to release my message with the world”.

The seven tracks on ‘Beautiful Chaos’ trace the subjects of love, rejection and heartbreak - mature themes, tackled in a sophisticated way. Making the EP was all about “trying to express [her] emotions”, according to the artist, describing a deeply personal body of work that finds her at her most vulnerable, depicting the struggles and highlights of a young woman finding her way to independence.

At 22 years old, Sharna is staunchly private in real life - “I’m not really good at talking about my emotions,” she says - but uses her songs as diary entries. “Usually when I sing, it helps me,” Sharna explains, talking about how her songs have helped her heal the past pain she’s endured in life. She also “freestyles” all her lyrics by recording them on her phone when inspiration strikes - allowing her to build on her ideas at fast pace during the creative process.

But what is it like to release such personal lyrics out into the world? Sharna is honest in her answer: “It can be a bit scary. Obviously, it’s like my diary so it can be a bit scary to share that but I feel like I want other people to be able to relate to what I’m singing about and for them to feel what I’m saying. It’s good to share what you’re going through just in case someone else is going through the same thing”.

When it comes to the pressures of being a new artist, Sharna is fully focused on her own career and is too busy to notice any competitors. “I don’t really watch anyone else’s journey,” she says. “I’m just concentrating on my own journey. I’m just grateful to be an artist.”

She’s down to earth and unique, using her life experiences as the basis for her songs – and this goes for the EP’s title too: it was chosen because Sharna feels ”my life is so chaotic but everything always ends up being quite beautiful”.

Words: Narzra Ahmed

