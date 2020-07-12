Mr Bongo Pick Out Some Mid-Winter Warmers

Mr Bongo is a stamp of credibility.

First founded in 1989 by DJ and crate-digger David Buttle, it quickly grew to become a landmark destination for DJs across the globe.

Stores in Soho and Tokyo spread the word in the 90s, with Mr Bongo helping to fuel jazz steppers for the likes of Gilles Peterson's fabled Talkin' Loud nights at Dingwalls in Camden.

Specialising in Brazilian and latin music, Mr Bongo were amongst the first to really penetrate those South American flea markets, with David Buttle regularly returning with dancefloor gold.

Growing to become an excellent re-issue label, new compilation 'Mr Bongo Record Club Vol. 4' is out now, a superb return packed with club heaters.

Out now on pink vinyl, they've even made room for new music from the likes of Matthew Tavares founding member of BadBadNotGood - in amongst the sought-after rarities.

To celebrate the release, Gareth Stephens from Mr Bongo has picked out a few mid-winter warmers...

Inspiration seems to come to you at silly times, I was struggling with a theme / concept for this playlist, that was until sitting eating lunch whilst starring blankly out of the Mr Bongo office window. The scene was dreary grey sky's with the rain pattering on the patio windows, yet some hopeful sunshine pierced through the gloom and a rainbow emerged from behind a tower block.

The change of season in Autumn seems to affect everyone in some way, it also sends my taste in music into a spin. It becomes more random, more insular, more melancholic, but also more quirky even. The power of a smoothing soul stepper or the warmth of a Brazilian nugget hits harder and cheers the spirits.

Here are a selection of tracks which have been the soundtrack to Autumn days.

- - -

- - -

Mark & Suzann Farmer - Dreams

Private press, low-fi drum-machine / sitting room cover version of the Fleetwood Mac’s FM classic 'Dreams' from 1978 by the husband and wife due Mark & Suzann Farmer. Has a slight haunting and ethereal vibe.

- - -

Doris Laïze ‎– Les Quatres Saisons

A quirky trippy, and heart-felt pop track by the French teenager Doris Laze, released on her own label in 1980.

- - -

James Hollingworth - Ärliga blå ögon

My Swedish is pretty limited so I’m not sure if the lyrics are the same, but James Hollingworth 'Ärliga blu ögon' is a cool and oddball cover version of Doris’s 'You Never Come Closer’, which was used in a Swedish TV program in 1977.

- - -

Jerry Thomas & The Gospel Experience - In Christ I've Found

I really love this gospel track, slightly melancholic and sad, but equally uplifting.

- - -

Matty & Mandaworld - Warm You

Another amazing songs from Canada’s modern day Brian Wilson, Matthew Tavares. On ‘Warm You’ he teams up with his partner Mandaworld for an intimate Shoegazie-esque ballad of love.

- - -

Eloise & Hubert Laws - All I Do

It's hard to do a better version of a Steve Wonder song than Steve, but I feel Eloise & Hubert Laws smash this one. Taken from a live recording made in Japan in 1981.

- - -

Freda Payne - We've Gotta Find A Way Back To Love

An instant change in gears, Freda Payne’s feel good and anthemic ' We've Gotta Find A Way Back To Love’. Always brings the spring back into your step. It’s just been re-issued on Pressure Makes Diamonds.

- - -

Lincoln - Amanhã O Tempo Muda

An addictive Brazilian psych number by Lincoln from 1972 which has an almost Thai-Funk quality. We just included this beauty on 'Mr Bongo Record Club 4'.

- - -

Wyndham Earl - Crossing Bridges

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://timespunrecords.bandcamp.com/album/epoch&quot; href=&quot;https://timespunrecords.bandcamp.com/album/epoch&quot;&gt;Epoch by Wyndham Earl&lt;/a&gt;

Taken from one of our favourite new release on 2020, Wyndham Earl's fantastic ‘Epoch’ album, go and search it out!

- - -

Marju Kuut ‎– I Don't Have To Cry Any More

An amazing electro-soul nugget from 1985 by the amazing Estonian vocalist / musician Marju Kuut.

- - -

7 Days Unlimited ‎– Trying

A truly beautiful soul record, with an on point positive message to keep on trying - which we can all do with at the moment.

- - -

'Mr Bongo Record Club Vol. 4' is out now - order it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.