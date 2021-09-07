Moin Picks Out Bad Trip Soundtracks

Moin draw on the full force of experience that three impeccable musicians can offer.

Tom Halstead and Joe Andrews work together in Raime, long-time Clash favourites whose work with Blackest Ever Black and RR is well worth seeking out.

Percussionist Valentina Magaletti, meanwhile, has chalked up sessions and projects with a huge range of artists, notably Vanishing Twin, Tomaga and Lafawandah.

Leaning more on post-punk influences for this new project, Moin's new album touches on heavy duty improvisation, art-rock, and more.

Re-assembling these sonic touchstones in a manner that explores the darker fringes of the consciousness, Moin hit notes other groups don't dare touch.

With that in mind, Clash spoke to Moin about their dark trip soundtracks...

- - -

Black Phlegm - 'Muzak For Abattoirs' Magic Mushroom Records - 1989 // DISCOGS

If the title and artist doesn't say it all then the fact its on Magic Mushroom Records seals the deal. The insert proclaims "An album of ambient music that will severely cook your head." And the delightful "Buy This Album and try and solve if Ellis slaughtered a real cow on movement two!!"

To be honest, its bark is worse than its bite, as is usually the case of those explicitly claiming lunacy but the dedication to the revolting gets it in the picks.

- - -

Capital Punishment - 'Roadkill' Captured Tracks - 1982 // DISCOGS

This one would usually get filed with all the typical 80's experimental weirdo beat that has been unearthed over the last 10 years but what sets it apart is the fact Ben Stiller was the drummer. If this was mentioned while the mind leaned into the darkside it would add another dimension to scrambling ones noodle....

- - -

The Body - 'I've Seen All I Need To See' Thrill Jockey - 2021 // DISCOGS

So many records claim to be the heaviest, most crushing thing you have ever heard but this one is breathtakingly savage. Sober its wonderful, a real treat, but high and terrified it would most likely feel like a freefall to beelzebub.

- - -

Human Skab - 'Thunder Hips And Saddle Bags' Family Vineyard - 1986 // DISCOGS

An album of homemade punk by nine year olds. This one could go either way. Either you access the joyful and instinctual purity of childhood, or the chaos of lunatic kids with pots, pans and a mic pulls the fabric of existence apart. Roll the dice I say.

- - -

Takehisa Kosugi - 'Catch Wave' Phoenix Records - 1975 // DISCOGS

This one is your antidote. Your lifeline. When the heat gets too much and you're barely hanging on, this will sooth the demons by washing wave after wave of cosmic bliss over your anxiety ridden consciousness. You will slowly stop hugging your knees and open yourself to the spiritual plane.

Perhaps everything is connected after all…

- - -