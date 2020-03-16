Marion Hawkes Picks Out Five Unsung Heroes Of Belfast Rave

Belfast's rave community are on to something special.

All manner of promoters, DJs, producers, and venue owners are linking to forge a real sense of community, one that is capable of holding its own with just about anywhere in Europe.

AVA Festival has helped platform this community, linking Belfast to the world through a series of stellar events.

Pairing up with Manchester's Zutekh for a very special show, the twin promotional forces will take over Mayfield Depot on April 3rd (ticket LINK ).

The line up is fantastic, too, with Motor City Drum Ensemble, Young Marco, Chaos In The CBD, and Marion Hawkes keeping the crowd moving.

Ahead of this, Clash asked Marion Hawkes to name a few unsung heroes of Belfast rave...

- - -

Embezzlement Society



Stephen Mahon makes some of the grittiest house music this side of Moodymann, I've always been a champion of his and he's someone who deserves more recognition but always is super low key about what he does.

- - -

Kessler (Eddy Kennedy)

Eddy seems to have been around for ages despite only turning 23, his effortless blend of genres has seen him gain a lot of attention at home and abroad and he's gonna be fire this year mark my words.

- - -

Black Bones

You could hardly call Timmy Stewart an using hero, he is ones of Belfast's greats, but his collaboration with Aaron Black has been quietly bubbling under the radar building a solid reputation for the avant-garde since the first EP in 2017.

On the eve of BB007, arguably their finest release to date, they have upped the pace with tie in gigs at Brilliant Corners, Todmorden/Golden Lion, and Zanzibar in Liverpool.

- - -

Plain Sailing

Andrew Moore and Peter Gibney have been throwing parties for a year under the PS moniker, not getting bogged down in genre or labelling, they've been a breath of fresh air bringing Grime, UKG, and Breaks to Belfast.

- - -

Daire Bates

Another one who is gonna have a big 2020, I love his style and he's hungry for those big gigs so his tenacity will pay off this year.

Honorable mentions - Percboi 3000, Son Zept, Body Varials, Noah McKeown.

- - -

Catch Marion Hawkes at Mayfield Depot, Manchester on April 3rd, as part of AVA x Zutekh - ticket LINK.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.