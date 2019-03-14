Looking For The Perfect Beat: Clash Meets Valee

Valee is tired. He hasn’t slept for two days. This morning he had an 8:45am flight to catch, and rather than risk missing it, he pulled an all-nighter.

When he joins us in Brooklyn he’s been stuck in traffic for the past hour. “Here’s how you know there’s too much traffic in New York: because New York is the only place where they have bunk bed car parking systems,” he declares, deadpan, as the room erupts with laughter. “You’re just gonna come out and your Mercedes is gonna be in the air!”

- - -

- - -

On last year’s ‘Womp Womp’ with fellow Chicagoan, Jeremih, he raps that he’ll “leave the Coupe running, won’t be too long,” while he tries some wonton soup at a Chinese food spot. It turns out that while he’s actually yet to try wonton, the parking dodge is a regular occurrence: “Leave the car running,” he reveals. “Lock the car. Right in front of the fucking store!”

His hometown habits are divulged with way more charisma than he’d ever exert in one of his effortless raps. And why does the engine have to be left on, you may ask? “It’s illegal to tow a running car, because it’s not technically parked,” he delivers, like a punchline.

Not a fast shopper, Valee’s car will run stationary for hours. He recently pulled the move outside of a Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa show at House Of Blues: “How much gas did you waste?” he asks himself, reading the minds of his intimate audience. “About $10. It’s the cheapest valet parking you’ll ever do!”

- - -

- - -

Valee is a craftsman. He re-tailors his own clothes for better fit, and is always tinkering with his living space, completing renovations such as a fish pond in his floor inspired by one that he saw while shopping for car rims (“It was a pond that cost a couple hundred to build, instead of a fish tank that cost a couple grand.”). A few weeks after our meeting, he goes viral for dyeing his Chihuahua, named Ketchup, bright red.

He blames a lack of patience on this DIY attitude: “Tailoring came from buying clothes slightly too big, drop it off, they’re taking too long, I got to go to the club so I go get my own sewing machine,” he explains. “And no one’s going to do it right, the way I want, without me getting a headache. It’s harder over explaining something to someone. It’s your vision, and it’s your dream in the first place. Now you’re trying to transfer it to someone else to see if they can help you get it done, and you know, a few days to yourself, you’ve masterminded it.”

This philosophy also extends to music making. The legend goes that Valee was on his way to buy a games console to combat a bout of boredom, and had a change of heart, stopping off at Guitar Center where he picked up some recording equipment instead. Now, he regularly records himself and occasionally makes beats when he isn’t inspired by the ones that have been sent to him (his favourite self-produced track is ‘Loading’, which he made in seven minutes on a handheld speaker in a hotel room - “I gotta chase whatever I was doing that day so I could make another masterpiece that sounds like that or better!”).

- - -

- - -

The joy Valee finds in rapping is in its creation. “When you’re sitting in the house and you’re doing music as best as you can, you forget that one day if people like the music, then you gotta perform it,” he admits. He thrives on seeking out unique instrumentals, usually from regular collaborators ChaseTheMoney and RioMac, and embellishes them with his unorthodox, and often imitated, flow and dot-to-dot lyricism - which gives listeners a collection of very specific details and leaves them to fill in the rest of the picture.

As he prepares to release his debut album on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music imprint, executive produced by Chicago veteran No I.D., he remains grounded by the same goal he’s had since he started.

“I just have to make music that sounds unbelievable,” he says stoically. “That’s really it. Just try to pick a very nice beat that everyone wishes they had first, and try to approach it the very best way that it can be approached. And that’s free. So if I just work my brain on that. I don’t know what else to do, I only worry about that.”

- - -

- - -

Words: Grant Brydon

Photography: Eric Chakeen

