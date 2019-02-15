Lolo Zouaï Picks Seven Songs For Single Gals

Lolo Zouaï has a dynamic sound, one that continually aims to fuse together opposing elements, and create something natural and true.

Part of the writing team behind H.E.R.'s Grammy winning success, Lolo is rapidly coming into her own, saving her most precious material for her solo endeavours.

Born in Paris, raised in San Francisco and now ensconced in New York, Lolo's wide-open creativity is helping her to ease ahead of the pack.

In Valentine's week she's claiming her life as her own, and she wants you to join her - so here are her picks for strong independent women...

Seven Songs For Single Gals!

- - -

Lolo Zouaï - Lose Myself



“Nostalgia about my first and only love...”

Beyonce - Me, Myself, and I



“Nuff said.”

Rihanna - Sex With Me



“Realising that DAMN, you dat bitch!”

Francoise Hardy - Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles



“Feeling like everyone around you is coupled up... except for you.”

Dolly Parton - Jolene



“When you’re jealous over a man who isn’t even your man...”

Mariah Carey - Without You



“I can’t imagine feeling this way about someone… maybe one day!”

Amy Winehouse - Wake Up Alone



“For those single folk on this lovely day. You’re not alone in being alone.”

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.