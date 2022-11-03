Live Gallery: Clash x WaterAid #BathroomSessions

Earlier this week, Clash partnered back up with WaterAid to host the latest instalment of the #BathroomSessions fundraising event featuring a stellar line-up uniting some of our favourite female artists in one room.

Raising donations and awareness for WaterAid's ongoing work to improve girls education through access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

As the night unfolded, Celina Sharma, Cat Burns, Kennedy Taylor, Jaz Karis, Louisa, Mercedes Benson, Goldie Quaker and Nadia Rose all graced the stage at Protein Studios, Shoreditch

A true celebration of women from all walks of life uniting under the same banner and shared cause; sisterhood. Truly a magical sight to behold, if you were lucky enough to attend we hope like us you left with your heart full of hope.

Washing your hands with soap is one of the most important ways to reduce spread of disease, yet 1 in 10 people have no clean water at home, with the burden of collecting water mainly falling to women and girls, meaning they have less time to work or study. A third of schools have no clean water or decent toilets, affecting children's health and education, especially among girls who often skip school when on their period if there are no toilet facilities or drop out altogether when they reach puberty.

The #BathroomSessions initiative is raising both money and awareness for WaterAid's life-saving Thirst for Knowledge appeal to help improve girls' education through access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. Public donations made by the 15th of February 2022 will be matched by the UK government, up to £2 million, making double the impact in communities in Nepal.

Get involved with WaterAid's Thirst For Knowledge initiative now and help raise awareness.

Photography: Ron Timehin

