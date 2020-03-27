Listen: Clash x O2 Monthly Mix - November 2020

The November instalment of the Clash Radio Show hosted by Jess Bays on Rinse FM is now online for your listening pleasure.

Two hours of our favourite new music hosted by our very own Jess Bays. Listen back to the full show here .

Clash and O2 have come together providing a new platform for the next wave of performers and emerging artists hitting the scene, to further amplify their Priority Ticket releases.

The interval on live music that has been in effect, with a pause on all but a few concerts running across the summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic has left us all with a void that we are yearning to fill.

Across the Winter of 2020, Clash and O2 have started to fill that gap by jointly showcasing the freshest tour announcements for 2021 whilst championing artists new music releases.

Jointly amplifying the industries return to the stage to the fullest. Each week we will showcase a curated pick of key ticket releases via the Clash live section and across our socials.

Each month we will be curating a key O2 Monthly Mix hosted across Clash channels and broadcasting our favourite artists new releases via Clash's monthly radio show.

November's mix featured Pa Salieu, Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, Jess Glynne and more - live on-air, hosted by our very own Jess Bays.

Closing the show Jess Glynne curated November's O2 Monthly Mix put together by Jess Bays.

Listen to the Clash Radio Show this Friday on Rinse FM here to catch December's O2 Monthly Mini-Mix.

Clash ticket section also plays host to a curated guest mix of our favourite artists upcoming concerts on-sale.

