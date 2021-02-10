Let's Be Honest: These Wize Grime Edits Are Sick

Wize is recognisable to countless music fans as the host of Crowdsourced, a key segment of Boiler Room programming.

Yet he's also a noted club figure and talented producer in his own right. Steeped in the sounds of London, he rose through the ranks during SoundCloud's golden era, making connections that would become a platform in its own right.

Truth-Hz is now a label, and it finds Wize working alongside Crowdsourced cohorts such as ROMderful, Emmavie , MoreNight , Digital Mozart and Parkinson White.

The label's first release is out now, with Wize leading from the front. To celebrate the release, we've decided to get deep with Wize on his cult grime edits - club weapons that always go off, they connect his deep love of the genre to some pivotal production techniques.

- - -

#1 - Wiley & Skepta

Quite an obvious choice, it solidified the series & attracted a lot more fans that Iâ€™d expected. I even managed to snag a cheeky vocal from the man (Wiley) himself on the â€˜editâ€™ beat so itâ€™s quite significant to me.

- - -

#2 - Ghetto

Although one of the more recent edits and to be honest, more spontaneous of the bunch, I really feel this embodied the fusion between grime and drill that Iâ€™ve been trying to portray throughout the series.

The sample is an absolute classic (Wiley - 'Fire Hydrant') and meshed with Ghettoâ€™s performance on that legendary day, it just made for such a sick blend.

- - -

#3 Meridian Crew

This one was special to me because I tried to stray from the typical drill sound Iâ€™d become known for and display a little bit more versatility.

Itâ€™s a sort of ode to early 00â€™s garage whilst maintaining a modern bounce & funky bassline I so often love incorporating into my beats. Not to mention the star-studded line-up I had to work with, It was a no-brainer for an edit.

- - -

#4 Giggs

I had a lot of fun making this edit because not only did I edit the instrumental, I put my Giggs voice on and added my own ad-libs in the style of old-school SN1 tracks.

Itâ€™s definitely inspired by the UK rap I listened to a lot growing up but given a modern-twist. Itâ€™s not exactly the most popular of the series but itâ€™s definitely one of my favorites of the bunch.

- - -

#5 Ice Kid

This was an essential edit with it being a defining moment in the genre and Ice Kid being one of my favourite MCâ€™s of all-time.

I took a lot of time making this and paid a lot of attention to how the beat sat with his flow. The funny thing with this one is the beat ended up on Che Lingoâ€™s latest album â€˜The Worst Generationâ€™ on a track titled â€˜Hunchâ€™.

- - -

Truth-Hz 01 is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â