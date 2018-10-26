King Of The South: Father Interviewed

It’s early evening on a quiet residential street in Camden, north London – a couple of old ladies give their garden blooms some respite at the end of another scorching day. Father is yelling at a man in a delivery van.

“Ay, shit, fuck you, motherfucker! Where you hurrying off to? Dread ass motherfuck…”

He trails off as the Transit’s number plates zip out of sight. “Shit, motherfucker. That fucking shot of espresso got me turnt right now – what the fuck.”

The 28-year-old Atlanta rapper, producer and Awful Records label head is in the UK capital for a few days to play shows and meet with press following the announcement of a new partnership with Sony subsidiary RCA Records. As a die-hard independent, and outspoken critic of the influence major labels can have on artists, it seems he may feel he has some explaining to do. Is he worried about being accused of selling out?

“Hell no. Fuck no. Because fans don’t care how they get what they want, as long as it comes.” He’s defiant. “If I signed a deal and then told my fans I was going to start making Ariana Grande pop music then they’d be like, ‘you fucking asshole.’ But now I’m just making a better version of what I was doing before, so they’re like ‘thank god, you’re back.’”

The first Awful/RCA album (15 tracks, due out in the autumn) will come from Father himself. It’s two years since he last put out a full length record – which by his prolific standards feels like an age – and it feels as though he wants to lead by example, prove a point, or perhaps just allay any of his fans’ fears.

The new deal has been defined as a “creative partnership” and allows Awful to sign artists to Awful/RCA and develop artists via Sony’s distribution system, called The Orchard. Or, as Father puts it: “I get to still do what we were doing, but not on my own coin.”

You see, Father has been stung before.

Back in 2014, Awful Records, headed up by Father, was fast making a name for itself in the US. Spawned in Atlanta, the label collective comprised multiple polymath creatives all dedicated to dictating their own destiny. “DIY? Honestly, I hated that term,” Father reflects on the droves of identikit media coverage that accompanied his label’s rise, “I was like ‘what do you mean DIY?’ I’ve got like ten friends with me and I’m not doing it by my damn self: we’re doing it – we’re a group.” The label embodied this vehement independence, and a steady string of self-released singles, EPs and lengthier projects garnered the crew a rapidly expanding fanbase.

This was arguably the beginning of what was to be referred to as ‘Soundcloud rap’. Though that term would shift to be more typically associated with a seemingly never-ending stream of tatt-faced slurrers, back then it was a catch-all for a new generation of rappers putting out their music on the streaming platform and clocking up millions of plays through mostly organic sharing. Releases would be sold on Bandcamp, with the proceeds coming straight back to Awful and its artists. The concept of the middleman, that most parasitic of capitalist creations, seemed all but a myth. Until Soundcloud started running out of cash, that is. The ambitious start-up reported huge losses in 2015 and was struggling to come up with the monetisation solutions its investors were demanding.

“It was a nice community at the time, before it became pulled down by needing to make money,” says Father. “And then nobody still made any money, and it just ruined the platform. It became like a sacrificial lamb or something for the streaming era.”

He says he saw his streams cut in half in a single day after the introduction of Soundcloud Go, the platform’s attempt at a premium streaming product. But the real kicker was when music by Father MC – a 1990s G-funk rapper – started appearing on Father’s own page. “That showed me that Soundcloud don’t really care about the people that make their shit vibe, because they need their coin,” he explains, the sting still audible in his voice. “You feel defeated. I’ll be honest with you, I was just like ‘man, what the fuck is the point? You watch money win over community and quality content, and it’s like what the fuck is the point in being independent anymore?”

The experience fed into mounting disillusionment with what he was doing, and soon his hard and fast approach to life would catch up with him. “I was having breakdowns and shit, drinking -” at this point a Google Home connected speaker in Father’s Airbnb pipes up: “I’m sorry, I don’t know how to help with that yet.” The irony isn’t lost on Father as he continues describing how a tech platform’s failure made him question his existence.

Awful had always been known for its loose living, but things were coming to a head. Overuse of prescription anti-anxiety medication was taking its toll on Father, and the constant stream of people partying their way into and out of his rented Atlanta home was putting further strain on already fractious relationships. So he ghosted. “I just slowly kind of…left,” he says, “I didn’t even say I was leaving.”

A trip to Los Angeles with his girlfriend became permanent, and he remains there today. “I needed to concentrate. If I was going to redeem myself from that trash ass third album that I dropped, I was going to need to get my shit together and get my head together,” he explains.

The move appears to be paying off. Having resisted the major label offers being made at Awful’s 2015 height, Father has worked himself into a position where he feels more able to dictate terms. While his independent sensibilities remain, however, the same can’t be said for all of the Awful members that grew with the crew. Playboi Carti, Tommy Genesis, and Makonnen have all gone on to become stars in their own right, and Father is now preparing to usher in a new era of the Awful roster.

“What we originally created was destined to burn out. It was a star and it was destined to burn out,” he says. “What it began with originally is what the juice of it was. So it’s about going back to that and sharpening that tool.” Indeed, perhaps more than anything, it’s always been Father’s A&R abilities that have made him stand out – and you get the sense that the bosses at RCA were as interested in getting hold of that ear as they were his idiosyncratic, drawly brand of rap.

“I don’t think RCA bought chaos. I don’t think they wanted to purchase or invest in the chaos that we created,” says Father, “it was the unity that was before the chaos that occurred, that’s what sold them.” The first two single releases since the RCA announcement see Father channeling a moody, trappy sound – but without losing the playful edge that gave his earlier material such appeal. His bragging on ‘Lotto’, alongside Awful mainstay ABRA, that they’ve “just hit the Lotto” is about as thinly veiled a reference to being able to spunk major label cash as you might ever hear.

Ultimately, though, he says he sees this as an opportunity to capitalise on people’s belief in his vision – and in his ability to build a community. A family even.

Words: Will Pritchard

Photography: Lillie Eiger

Fashion: Justin Hamilton

