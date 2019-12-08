Kida Kudz Picks Out Some Summer Burners

Kida Kudz isn't holding back.

The Nigerian born, UK raised doesn't shoot to miss, making every track count.

Electrifying new single 'Bounce' is the perfect marriage of his afrobeats leanings alongside some UK grit, with a special guest star, as well.

Wiley dropped past the studio, and the two seem to push each other to every more intense heights.

Out now, 'Bounce' is a superb summer burner - so we decided to find out what was actually soundtracking Kida Kudz summer...

Jafrass is a Jamaican artist that is coming up real big. We are actually working on something together at the moment. ‘Wrong Move’ is more of a deep and dark track if you listen to it.

I love dark Jamaican music because I like when artists speak about real stuff and Jafrass is one of those artists that has that vibe. ‘Wrong Move’ is one of those songs that helps to put me in the zone.

Bruno Mali is another artist that is one of my friends. He is from Miami and this song is a sample of one of Juvenile’s songs - the Cash Money days! This song gives me the same sort of dark vibe as ‘Wrong Move’.

The visuals for the song made me love the song even more because it’s very raw and shows where he comes from. It shows his life through the music.

R.I.P to Nipsey. In this song he was talking some real sh*t. He was just talking about not caring about what people have. He wants to know about... who your bros are? Who are your real ones?

And that was just another deep track for me – especially the way Nipsey always delivers his bars, just touches you in a different way. This is like my relaxing music I’m giving out!

I put this one because that is what I’m listening to right now. I literally went on my playlist and picked out all the songs I was listening to and BOUNCE – come on man there is no summer without Kida Kudz!

I’d be lying if I didn’t put myself on it because I listen to myself more than everybody else.

I’m a very big fan of Chicago Music. Lil Durk is one of the guys that made it popular. This song is more of an aggressive song, something I’d listen to when I’m going to the gym and I wanna get hyped up.

Blood Orange is a sick artist. He’s a British artist that is based in New York. I listen to a lot of slow jamz and music from like the 70s and 80s. Blood Orange brings sort of a balance of the old school and the new school music. When I’m in the car driving or just relaxing in my front room and I want some music to just make me feel happy, then I play some Blood Orange.

My partner is Jamaican so I’ve really been on to this Jamaican stuff for a minute now, just because I’m about to have a son and he’s not really going to have a choice than to have to listen to Jamaican and Nigerian music! I’ve been watching a lot of those old Jamaican clashes recently.

I’ve been in that vibe lately, so that is how I actually found out about this Chaka Demus song. This is like a very sick vibe for me. This is something I’d play after I’ve come back from the gym and then jumped in the shower and started vibsing to.

