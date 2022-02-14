Kid Cudi Is A Vital Part Of Kanye West's Work - Yeezy Should Remember That

Kanye West, now commonly known as Ye, is rather well known for his high-profile fallouts. His altercations with the likes of Taylor Swift and Jay-Z immediately come to mind, whilst he also recently called out ‘Bad Guy’ superstar Billie Eilish, over her supposed troubles with Travis Scott . Meanwhile in Ye’s most recent pursuit, he has taken it one step further and called out long-term friend and collaborator, Kid Cudi, in a fallout that could ultimately cause detrimental damage to ‘Donda 2’.

Their online brawl exploded on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12) when Kanye took to social media to announce that the Kid See Ghosts collaborator would not be featuring on his upcoming 'Donda 2' expected for release later this month. Ye headed to Instagram to announce the omission of Cudi on ‘Donda 2’ stating: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” After catching wind of Kanye’s memo, Cudi responded in the comments of Ye’s post stating: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha,” Cudi posted. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] my brother.”

Kid Cudi also responded separately on Twitter, writing: “We talked about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” To which Kanye later expressed his feelings of betrayal, writing “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE GOES IN DEEPER” on an Instagram post that featured a group photo in black and white from a dinner at Nobu Malibu in the company of Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson, with the latter’s face crossed out in red, suggesting the issue is more to do with Cudi’s friendship with Davidson rather than Kanye and Cudi.

However, the whole confrontation may just be a heat of the moment exchange at the expense of Pete Davidson, for this is not the first time long-term friends and collaborators have clashed. Back in 2016, Cudi took to Twitter to attack both Kanye and Drake, expressing his dislike for the pair's use of multiple songwriters to make their music. Ye, on tour in support of his ‘The Life Of Pablo’ album, responded from the stage in Tampa: “Don’t never mention ‘Ye name. I birthed you.” He added: “I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two black men in a racist world. I wore skinny jeans first.”

Only to find a week later in Houston, Ye rapidly backpedalled, stating “Kid Cudi is my brother,” whilst calling him “the most influential artist of the past 10 years.”

A year later, in November 2017, Cudi brought Ye out during his show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago to perform “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1” from ‘The Life of Pablo’, Ye’s first live appearance since November 20, 2016, the final night of his Saint Pablo Tour. The following year, Cudi and Ye released their collaborative album ‘Kids See Ghosts’.

It may just seem like light-hearted internet jesting, but in reality, Kid Cudi is an artist who could potentially have been an excellent addition to Kanye West’s upcoming ‘Donda 2’. Cudi is credited in some of Ye’s biggest ever hits in ‘Waves’, ‘All Of The Lights’, and ‘Heartless’ to name a few, but as we all know, and have now become well accustomed to with Kanye, he was born with an extremely temperamental nature, one in which he can say one thing one day, and the polar opposite the next.

The only thing is that this time the beef feels ever so slightly different. Ye’s heartbreak from his divorce with Kim Kardashian , with whom they share four children together, and Cudi’s relationship with Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who Ye now refers to as ‘Skete’ appears to have reached boiling point, and Kanye has his sights locked in on the target.

idk if Kid Cudi’s been the BEST part about Kanye West’s recent albums, but these are the BIGGEST songs in each of his most recent albums… and Cudi is in all of them pic.twitter.com/ba1TVNv15t — STREAM ZELOOPERZ TODAY (@sundontshrine) February 12, 2022

What’s more, Kanye’s recent Instagram antics details how this may all be nonchalant repartee. Ye has posted his own version of Marvel’s ‘Civil War’ with Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on his side, with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on the other, celebrating Ye’s previous beef battle victories as he engages in another. Meanwhile yesterday, Ye once again took to Instagram again to post a picture of Pete Davidson with the caption: “LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND”.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not this is merely another publicity stunt performed by Kanye in an attempt to promote his upcoming album ‘Donda 2’, but one thing for certain is that potentially jeopardising his relationship with Kid Cudi over previous love affairs, and petty disputes could completely shut the door to any future collaborations. Or it may not, you never know with Kanye.

Words: Ben Broyd

