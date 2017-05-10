Kevin Krauter's Global Jukebox

'Indie pop' is such a narrow, definitive term.

On the surface, Kevin Krauter is certainly indie pop, with his shimmering guitars, lilting melodies, and poetic lyrics.

Yet when you pick his music apart, there's so much more going on - those guitar lines owe more to high life than to Orange Juice, while the shimmering melodies could just as easily derive from bossa nova.

An inquisitive record collector, Kevin Krauter picks up new tunes wherever he lands, constantly using the internet to feast on fresh information.

Here, he gathers a few key non-Western influences, showcasing a side of his music that is often missed out.

- - -

I want to preface this piece by saying that I resent the concept of 'World Music' because the term itself is not only inaccurate but also entirely Eurocentric. The consumption of non-white music on behalf of the white audience (to whom, realistically, this feature and most of my music will probably be most exposed) must be met with full attention toward the artists’ individuality and autonomy within their respective culture.

I also don’t want my rejection of this term to come across as self-righteous or 'woke' because I wouldn’t have come to hold this opinion without listening to the voices of fellow artists and music listeners whose ethnic and cultural heritage reflects this kind of music.

I would hope that anyone - especially any white person - who decides to look into any of the following artists would keep this in mind.

- - -

The first song comes from Brazil. I started listening to a lot of Brazilian music in college when I would frequent a record store in Muncie (where my school was located) called Village Green Records. The owner, Travis Harvey, would recommend tons of shit to me, including early Bossa Nova and Tropicalia.

Caetano Veloso was one artist whose music has resonated with me the most over the years. Probably because is voice is literally perfect (especially on this track), but also his body of work is extremely diverse. In some cases it’s very soft and beautiful (see above), but in his other work it could be very experimental and light-hearted, or deep and politically-charged, all in the same album.

His contemporaries and predecessors, such as Gilberto Gil and Gal Costa, or Tom Jobim and Joáo Gilberto, respectively, are worth looking into as well.

The next track comes from Japan. I feel like I should probably be ashamed that I found out about most of the Japanese music I like through vaporwave, but I realized that I actually don’t care because vaporwave is cool and disavowing any genre as a whole is foolish and boring.

Anyway, early pop music from Japan probably makes up 90% of what I listen to on a daily basis.

Tatsuro Yamashita is one of the most recognizable names in early J-Pop (commonly referred to as City Pop) not only because his own music was extremely successful, but because he was involved in almost everything that was coming out around his time, which spanned a few decades.

This track fucking bops and his vocal delivery is so pleasing. He was in a band with another fantastic artist named Taeko Ohnuki called Sugar Babe, who put out one album before they both went on to pursue solo careers. I highly recommend Ohnuki’s solo work. She has one of the most beautiful voices I think I’ve ever heard.

Okay next stop is Nigeria. My knowledge of Nigerian and African music as a whole is pretty tangential and disconnected because I find most of it by digging through YouTube recommendations.

The first time I listened to Lijadu Sisters was when my partner showed me another one of their songs of this same EP. I got hooked immediately and began working my way through their entire catalogue. The rhythmic styling in this song is super minimal and perfectly showcases the two sisters’ vocal interplay, and the melodies that repeat throughout the song are extremely captivating.

Their album 'Danger' is also really sick. The next tune is from Jamaica. As any white dude would relate to, my first exposure to anything vaguely resembling reggae unfortunately came from when my older brother would show me stuff like Sublime or Red Hot Chili Peppers. Turns out the real shit is way better (shocking, I know).

This song makes me happier than most songs I’ve ever heard. A lot of dancehall reggae follows a similar formula to this track, with many artists doing covers of each other’s songs and adding their own twist.

Yellowman is one of my favourites because his persona is goofy and kinda wholesome, and his vocal delivery and affect is really rhythmic. Also those drum tones just fuckin' SLAP. Very liberal with the reverb which I appreciate.

This last track comes from Somalia. I don’t know anything about Somalian music other than this band, but they’re probably one of my Top Five favourite bands of all time.

I found Dur-Dur Band through Awesome Tapes From Africa, a cool label whose catalogue of reissues is probably self-explanatory. This song and a lot of their music is only available through various 'live' videos on YouTube. This one is definitely my favourite out of everything I’ve heard from them.

The micro-tonal vocal movements on top of the tight funk base is unbelievably sick. Like I honestly don’t know if there is cooler shit than this out there. I recommend listening to anything you can find from this band.

Okay that’s it. I hope you all dig these songs. What I’ve shared here barely scratches the surface of all the amazing and often overlooked music that comes from the cultures these songs represent, and it would be a crime to not give it the same attention and merit given to “Western” music.

- - -

Kevin Krauter's 'Toss Up' is out now.

