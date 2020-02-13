Kevin Fingier Is Flying The Rare Soul Flag In Buenos Aires

Kevin Fingier is busy transforming Buenos Aires into a rare soul hub.

The DJ and crate-digger runs his own sought after club in the Argentinian city, building a scene from the ground up.

Making international connections, he's been able to link Buenos Aires to New York, London, Barcelona, and Berlin.

A musician, producer, and songwriter in his own right, Kevin Fingier forged his own group from a crack team of musicians in his home city.

The Kevin Fingier Collective debuted earlier in the year with an outstanding seven inch, an instantly sought after slice of dancefloor fare.

New release 'Latin Dynamite' / 'El Basement' ups the ante even further, a superb piece of club fire that matches the best of the old with the finest of new.

To mark its arrival through Acid Jazz, Clash spoke to Kevin Fingier about five club floorfillers.

- - -

Manny Corchado - 'Pow Wow'

This must be the boogaloo track more played in both the northern soul scene and the R&B scene, and it seems to have been tailored made for this kind of dancefloor. The intro gets you so excited and when the drums starts it doesn't let you down at all, it's actually better than what you expected!

Every time I've played it in our Buenos Aires Soul Club someone has come and asked me "What's this amazing track's name!?", you can't get tired of it.

- - -

Irene And The Scotts - 'I'm Stuck On My Baby'

I remember the first time I heard it in the 100 Club, it literally got stuck in my head! The beat is perfect, it has a guitar riff repeated in every bar which makes it really groovy, the brass arrangements are so furious and have their own conversation with those angry vocals.

To me this is a perfect production and it's impossible to not dance to it!

- - -

King Coleman - Crazy Feelin'

A killer mid-tempo R&B, which will make you move whenever you listen to it!

The mix of all the percussive elements is just perfect: A really strong beat from the drums, some cowbells that you wouldn't hear if you don't pay too much attention, but you'll definitely feel the groove of them, and those subtle but very effective horns makes this one of my favourite R&B tracks ever.

- - -

The Chantels - 'Indian Giver'

A really atmospheric track, it's mid tempo Northern Soul, full of that Reverbs that goes just perfect with the song. Those backing vocals, those brass arrangements and that funky groove from the drums make this a superb production.

- - -

Flaming Esmeralds - 'Have Some Everybody'

One of the strongest beats from the northern soul scene, and it makes sense because it was recorded in 1977, which means that the bass drum hits right in your heart and the bass line is so funky, but for some strange reason, this particular track has the rough and raw audio from the 60's, which makes the song not sound too modern! It's such a monster track!

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.