Keel Her Aims To Induce A Relaxed State

Rose Keeler Schaffeler has always had this urge to communicate, to get her feelings out into the open. Writing her own songs from the age of 14, she obsessively recorded these musings, amassing an enormous DIY library in the process.

Adopting the moniker Keel Her, she uncovered the work of R. Stevie Moore, an American underground hero with a similar approach to her own.

The two collaborated, and this recording found its way into the hands of Tim Burgess, Charlatans frontman and O Genesis label head.

Completely fixated by Keel Her's remarkable work, he agreed to support her next album, and the process became a uniquely rewarding one for all concerned. Keel Her's 'With Kindness' LP arrives on June 7th, constructed with all manner of guest collaborators, friends, and acquaintances.

She explains: "The record is a collection of the past few years; frustrations, mental health issues, over-controlling relationships, being judged by the judgemental, being stuck in a routine you don’t want to be in. Although I am not feeling like I did then or in the same situation, it feels like it had to be recorded for the feelings to dissipate. Catharticism?"

Ahead of this, Keel Her constructed a new meditative playlist for Clash...

- - -

I prefer to meditate in silence, or nature, but that is hard to find when living in a city, so I’m increasingly drawn to music that can induce a relaxed state.

This is a playlist of instrumentals, a mixture of new and old things I’ve discovered over the years, and I’ve tried to interpret how each makes me feel and/or how I incorporate it into my life and thoughts.

To escape...



To reminisce...

<a href="http://seanarmstrong2.bandcamp.com/album/all-the-way">All The Way by Sean Armstrong</a>

To open the mind...



To embrace sadness...

<a href="http://marycolumn.bandcamp.com/album/pensacola-linwood-sack">Pensacola Linwood Sack by Mary Column</a>

To connect...



To give and accept love...



To focus...



To recognise...



To unwind...



To reflect...



To progress...



To forgive...



To awaken...



- - -

Keel Her will release new album 'With Kindness' on Tim Burgess’ label O Genesis Recordings on June 7th.

