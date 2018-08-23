Kartel's Carnival Warm Up Is The Perfect Summer Brew

Notting Hill Carnival might technically only take place in West London, but it seems to dominate the capital in its entirety.

All manner of pre- and post- carnival parties ring out across London throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, many of them becoming bona fide traditions in their own right.

South London's Kartel crew are set to take over Peckham's Bussey Building tonight (August 24th) for a pre-carnival bash, and it's set to go off in SE15.

The crew have assembled this mighty playlist of killer carnival cuts, and it's the perfect primer ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tony Quattro - 'Zulu Carnival' (As picked by Tash LC)



This track always goes off any any party regardless of the vibe, it’s a perfect pick me up. The heavy Brazilian formation drums sound so mad on a system and the kid vocals set it off so well, a proper world carnival banger.

Charly Black - 'Gyal You A Party Animal' (Hagan Remix) - As picked by DJ Champion



One of my favourite tracks on this style as of late and I’m confident that the Kartel crew will agree, this one’s a banger!

Freezy – 'Split In Di Middle' (As picked by Ahadadream)



I had to select this Dennery segment track from St. Lucia for its ridiculously high energy!

Skinny x Killer Bee x 5 Bag - 'Gang Soca' (As picked by The Busy Twist)



We hate to miss Kartel but are at Shambala this weekend. This is one of our favourite riddems, produced by our buddy Ransum and won the soca ‘Road March’ song of the year this year.

Ghetto Kumbé – 'Eso no me falla' (As picked by Boa Kusasa)



Our selection is a bit of an oldie but one that we both love and always reach for during our sets. It's produced by the Busy Twist too which keeps it family.

Champion – 'Expensive' (As picked by Moyo)

Expensive / Medium Drink by Champion

Wicked new one from Champion here on Roska’s label. It was released last week and is reminiscent of the classic UK Funky sound that was so foundational for Kartel. It’s also a total ear worm. I hope he drops it on Friday.

Catch Kartel at Peckham's Bussey Building tonight (August 24th) - tickets.

