Just Played: A Column About Vinyl Records #27

Hang on. Didn’t we have one of these last week? Ah, yes. That was the Record Store Day 2022 preview special. Very useful if you’re planning on picking up anything from the online follow up too, I’d imagine. Anyway, as there were so many titles to cover for that edition, it seemed wise to keep April’s non-RSD releases separate so as to preserve the usual format for this monthly round-up. As a result, if you’ve still got any cash left or need some tips for other albums to get you to the free shipping threshold, allow Clash to point you in the direction of some recently delivered delights.

Liverpudlian four-piece The Mysterines recently hit the top ten with their debut record ‘Reeling’. While the simplistic but dark sleeve harks back to the Eighties with its stylings, their sound creeps into the early Nineties with hints of The Breeders and early PJ Harvey alongside Sonic Youth and even the initial bombast of the Manics. Production is bright but not oppressively so, keeping hi-hats clear and not slushy. Lead singer Lia Metcalfe and bassist George Favager formed a partnership after a chance meeting in Home Bargains back in 2014, but the rest of the line up wasn’t finalised until four years after that. A GZ pressing, this debut release has some sporadic light surface noise but sounds pretty good overall. Ones to watch.

Following on from last year’s excellent soundscapes of ‘Fir Wave’, Hannah Peel is rapidly back in the racks for this collaboration with Paraorchestra – overseen by Charles Hazlewood - on Real World Records. ‘The Unfolding’ is a seismic undertaking that attempts to channel a sensory journey through the origins and fundamental materials of life. A very different record to anything you’ve heard from Peel before, it is staggering in scope and often magical in its implementation.

A collaboration forged in a fragmented fashion over three years, the profound impact upon everyday life of a global pandemic gave the project an even greater sense of meaning. Orchestral and ambient, electronic and visceral, hymnal and uplifting, ‘The Unfolding’ is all of these things in part, but an even more fascinating whole. Consider the switch from the sweeping, emotive terrain of eleven minute opener ‘The Universe Before Matter’ to the rough-hewn textures of ‘Wild Animal’. A complex body of work, it has been well handled by Guy Davie of Electric Mastering and pressed at The Vinyl Factory across two discs. There were a few light clicks here and there, most notable in sparser moments, but this is an excellent presentation of a unique recording.

You may well be aware of the rampaging streaming titan that is the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto. In a rather surprising move, Universal have pressed the vinyl release of these original songs at Pallas, giving Lin-Manuel Miranda’s compositions better treatment than many more heavyweight artists and their catalogue. I did attempt to seek some feedback from a five year old guest reviewer that regular readers may recall first appeared in this column to assist me with a Hey Duggee picture disc, but she was adamant that we don’t talk about Bruno or Encanto at all. I feel I only have myself to blame for her infuriating sense of humour. That said, she was leaping all over the place to this and the soundstage was nicely controlled to tame the highs that can be a little excessive on Disney soundtracks. I’m not sure she noticed this, mind you. A picture disc edition follows next month, if you find it sounding this good unnerving.

Although the digital version of Beirut’s archival round up ‘Artifacts’ has been available for a while, the double vinyl edition landed recently and it’s a treasure trove. Kicking off with the debut EP ‘Lon Gisland’, before weaving in a couple of B-sides, it then progresses to a whole side of juvenilia. ‘The Misfits’ is fascinating, often a little thin and synthy, but clearly the work of Zach Condon even at an early age. As he explains in the sleevenotes, a search for extra bits for a compilation resulted in the discovery of hard drives of material that have been cherry picked for ‘Artifacts’. It has been very well mastered, considering its origins, and sounds excellent.

As the second disc gets under way, the Farfisa organ begins its role in Condon history and the unique sound of Beirut crystalises. Perhaps a little less fascinating for the uninitiated, this is an enlightening and extensive document which fleshes out the catalogue of one of the 21st century’s more idiosyncratic artists. There’s barely a click or crackle across all four sides of this Sterling cut and mastered set. From the artwork to the insightful reflections on the music, ‘Artifacts’ is well worth a listen.

Snap, Crackle & Pop

Including a picture disc in this section might seem a little like shooting fish in a barrel, but this is one release that is genuinely baffling. How does an archive series with properly remastered audio end up on this novelty format? Brian May, Queen guitarist, hedgehog protector and he of the hair is slowly working through his solo catalogue as part of his self-proclaimed ‘Gold Series’. Next up is 1998’s ‘Another World’. Looking at the sleeve art and typography, it would have taken your columnist many, many guesses to have suggested its release was that close to the millennium. It looks very 1987, shall we say. Now, it would be too easy to say it also sounds very 1987. So I won’t. Ahem.

Cozy Powell delivers his usual thunderous drumming precision on what was one of his last projects before his untimely demise in a car crash at the age of 50. There’s a fair bit of genre hopping in this collection of songs, ‘On My Way Up’ especially redolent of mid-Eighties pomp-pop with all of the virility of a Cliff Richard TOTP performance. The songs are often BIG without necessarily having melodies on the same scale, but it’s all enjoyably unselfconscious.

I should say, a standard black vinyl edition is available but Just Played was sent the Queen webstore exclusive variant for some reason. The not overly aesthetically pleasing picture disc uses the Miles Showell half-speed mastering from the normal pressing, so it sounds as good as it’s ever going to, but the limitations of the format are clear with unwanted crackle at various points even after a clean. That said, everyone should hear ‘Cyborg’ once. Honestly.

Record Store Dazed

A few titles arrived for review a little too late to be included in our extensive RSD preview piece. However, with the online sales available, we thought it best to offer up some thoughts for you here. Firstly, Electronic’s excellent ‘Remixes 1982-1992’ rounded up a number of extended and alternative mixes of some of their best-known songs. Cut by Frank Arkwright and pressed at Optimal, it’s a very quiet pressing with a robust soundstage. A poly-lined inner sleeve was appreciated and the full length ‘Getting Away With It’ is well worth hearing.

Madonna’s ‘Who’s That Girl {Club Mix)’ continued the RSD trend of issuing commemorative singles, this time marking a 35th anniversary. A Chris Bellman cut on red vinyl (despite some listings saying green) and pressed at Optimal, the playback is quiet and relatively easy on the ear. A few tracks are a little sibilant and the artwork could be a little clearer in the reproduction, but it’s a decent sounding edition for fans wanting a little extra.

There was some understandable consternation when it became clear that the first ever vinyl release for Blur’s 1998, originally Japanese only, remix compilation ‘Bustin’ + Dronin’’ would omit the Peel Sessions from the second CD of that 20th century set. It is a shame but, given the price of the 2LP alternative versions set alone, who knows what this might have cost if it had been definitive. Scaling up the artwork, including a slight variation on the original obi-strip from the original edition, and spreading it over two translucent discs – one blue, one green – has worked from an aesthetic perspective, although it’s hard to escape the feeling that a gatefold and some new sleeve notes might be justified given the near £40 cost. Cut by John Davis at Metropolis and pressed at Optimal, the actual music sounds wonderful. William Orbit’s ‘Crouch End Broadway mix’ of ‘On Your Own’ is a particular highlight, but whichever one you prefer these tracks do genuinely surpass their previous CD presentation. A calculated risk for the faithful.

Going Round Again

Rufus Wainwright’s two-part Want masterpiece propelled him to public attention during vinyl’s nadir. The mid-Noughties were a quiet time for lovers of deadwax and counterweights. Those of us who were willing to put in the legwork picked up the promo website only edition of ‘Want One’ and a niche US release of ‘Want Two’ that came out via Zoe Records. Both disappeared rapidly and, for many years, these two seismic works were almost impossible to find on vinyl. ‘Want One’ had a 2013 reissue which will currently set you back £200 on Discogs and only now is ‘Want Two’ being given its dues by Music On Vinyl.

The artwork has been fabulously rendered for the matte sleeve and the package replicates the 2004 Zoe edition with its double-sided insert page featuring the lyrics and further imagery. However, MoV’s standard poly-lined inner and choice of Record Industry to manufacture the disc is a welcome improvement. As for sound, let’s firstly take the time to note how many remarkable songs are found on these two sides of vinyl. ‘Agnus Dei’, ‘Peach Trees’, ‘The Gay Messiah’, ‘Memphis Skyline’, ‘The Art Teacher’ and ‘Little Sister’ are only some of the absolute corkers contained within ‘Want Two’.

Many are quite sparse, requiring a carefully drawn soundstage and a quiet background. There are a few clicks here and there, unusually for a Record Industry pressing, but they’re minor and don’t distract from the open and rich presentation. Wainwright’s distinctive drawl rises out of the speakers with its mellifluous charms intact and the piano is particularly resonant. Thankfully, it does this excellent record justice and puts it back in the racks after far too long.

Having mixed it with Leftfield and Massive Attack in the more soulful electronic scene of the Nineties, The Aloof left behind major label life after 1998’s ‘Seeking Pleasure’ and struck out on their own imprint, Screaming Target. 1999’s ‘The Constant Chase For Thrills’ would be their only subsequent record and it was lost amongst the noise as the decade came to an end. While Jagz Kooner may be the name most likely to be recognised now, founder member Dean Thatcher is especially delighted that Acid Jazz are giving this album another chance to attract the attention he felt it deserved.

In keeping with much dance music of the time, its brooding Balearic sound is intense and hypnotic, only lightening on occasion. ‘So Good’ briefly cut through when it was featured in the US edition of Queer As Folk, but there are a number of highlights. ‘Infatuated’, featuring Jo Sims on vocals, certainly edges into ‘Leftism’ territory, while closer ‘Painted Face’ is an epic exploration of textures. The translucent cyan double vinyl is pressed at GZ and Just Played’s copy was near silent throughout. The soundstage is fairly open and the substantial bottom end is well controlled, with plenty of heft but no smeary bass.

50 years on from its original release, Roxy Music’s debut has been afforded another reissue, alongside 1973’s ‘For Your Pleasure’. All shiny gatefolds and replica artwork aside, one wonders why these have been created. They are half-speed mastered by Miles Showell, but weren’t the 2017 reissues (themselves drawn from the 2015 box set) done with that methodology also? Well, yes and no. Firstly, the previous editions were pressed at GZ and not without some surface noise for many. Secondly, these latest – Optimal pressed – editions use a fresh half-speed transfer by Showell, though using the same source material.

Essentially, if you’ve got the last batch and are happy with them, there’s no need to get embroiled in a fresh batch of these classic albums. However, if you’re in the market for them then this could serve you well. They’re still not entirely silent, sadly, with the copy of the debut that this column tried having a few pops on both sides. Musically, things improve once you get past that first outing, curiously produced by Peter Sinfield. Showell does his best with a record that has always sounded a little thin, offering clarity but not changing its signature sonics. Decent enough, then, but a curious use of congested pressing plants.

When using music to transport yourself back to a particular era, there is nothing more effective than the Now series. One suspects this has tailed off in the streaming era but, prior to it, everyone had a run of around eight to ten of those compilations that ultimately encapsulated the point where they came of musical age. It turns out a relatively close second are the various War Child albums which, of course, famously started with 1995’s rapidly recorded ‘Help’. That snapshot from the height of Britpop and its associated scenes finally received a reissue in 2020, marking its 25th anniversary, but what of the follow-ups?

Four further titles have now been cut by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road and pressed through The Vinyl Factory, the money raised going towards War Child’s work with children affected by conflict, including recent events in Ukraine. Indie stores have yellow exclusives available, while the official store can offer red. For the purposes of this, your columnist purchased the first three releases on standard black. I’m sure I’ll get to ‘War Child Presents Heroes’ at some point, don’t worry, as the triumvirate I sampled were universally excellent.

‘1 Love’ is a time capsule from 2002, originally released to celebrate 50 years since the NME first printed the singles chart, with artists covering a favoured number one track. Spike Stent oversaw a remarkable collection of songs, ranging from a lively bash through ‘Killer’ by Sugababes to a magical take on ‘Back For Good’ by the much missed McAlmont & Butler. Yes, I did feel better after that. Less so after Darius’ ‘Pretty Flamingo’, but that’s what I mean about the ability to capture a moment in time. Would it have been there if it had been made in any other year? No. And that’s what makes these collections such fun.

Avril Lavigne contributes a solid take on ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ to 2003’s ‘Hope’, originally compiled with the Daily Mirror to support children caught in the Iraq war. This also features Ronan Keating having a crack at ‘In The Ghetto’ and a very buoyant ‘Vietnam’ from a New Order who had certainly had their Weetabix. The Charlatans channel their strongest influence from that time, having released the superbly soulful ‘Wonderland’ a couple of years prior to this compilation, with a cover of ‘We Gotta Have Peace’, while Macca contributes an excellent, alternative take on ‘Calico Skies’ which replicates its contemporary live performance. Perhaps most notable is George Michael’s stunning cover of Don MacLean’s ‘The Grave’ that closes side 1. How lovely to hear that voice stripped back and powerful again.

For ‘Help! A Day In The Life’, the tenth anniversary of the original project was marked with a release recorded in only twenty-four hours. It was the first place to feature Gorillaz’s remarkable ‘Hong Kong’, along with new music from the Manic Street Preachers, Radiohead and Elbow. It is the most purely indie of these sets since the first and you’ll find Hard-Fi, Bloc Party, Keane, Belle & Sebastian and Maximo Park in these jangly grooves. There’s even a hilarious take on ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ where the Kaiser Chiefs pretend they’re The Clash covering The Slits covering big Marv. Despite owning the original CD, I’d somehow completely forgotten the existence of this endeavour. Can’t think why.

These are excellent sounding discs, which is quite impressive given the array of sources and circumstances in which they were recorded. Pesche’s mastering is excellent and the pressings are near silent, the odd light click here and there almost certainly down to chance when being sleeved. Nostalgic musical rollercoasters with pleasing sonics and all for a good cause? No excuse not to Help.

Having cut a half-speed mastered box set of all of The Police’s studio recordings in 2018, Miles Showell has used his upgraded equipment to apply the same process to their ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation. Thirty years on from its original single disc edition, the music has been spread across four sides for greatly improved fidelity. It seems a little curious to do this collection fully four years after the whole catalogue, although it is more likely to appeal to the casual customer.

Everything you would expect is here, from ‘Roxanne’ to ‘Walking On The Moon’, ‘De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da’ to ‘Message In A Bottle’. They all sound fantastic, the drums perhaps the most physically present aspect of the music. ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ remains deeply creepy and ‘Every Breath You Take’ is freed from Spotify ubiquity, where it is three times more popular than their next most listened to song. It’s an Optimal press with very little in the way of surface noise across both discs. Packaging is expanded with a bit more photography, but this one is all about the excellent sound. That said, those who need trinkets will find an obi strip and a half-speed mastering certificate of authenticity.

When Kraftwerk’s ‘Remixes’ appeared on streaming in 2020, collecting together 19 tracks from the preceding three decades, it was lauded for offering a coherent but fresh perspective on so many familiar pieces of music. Frustration arose around the lack of a physical release, but this has finally been put right with 2CD and 3LP editions of the same material. Given the near £50 RRP on the triple vinyl, you would presumably expect deluxe packaging with delicious artwork in a complex gatefold sleeve, right? - Well, the three sturdy records are each housed in a black card inner sleeve that simply states ‘Remixes’ and the disc number on both sides. These are inserted into a single, wide sleeve with the full tracklisting on its reverse. That’s it. So, if you’re after a tactile package, this is not the release for you. However, if – and it should be said that this is generally the priority for Just Played – you want tremendous sound quality, then you should be pretty happy. Side F’s pair of Hot Chip remixes are a particular delight, as well as being a fine demonstration of the sonics at play, with burbling synths remarkably present in the room.

The bottom end is an especially important aspect of these recordings and so well sculpted here. You can feel it and hear it, the nuance very clear rather than simply experiencing a physical onslaught. Were it not for the fact that similarly excellent sounding records are available at lower prices, one might be tempted to argue that the expenditure is justified by the audio. That said, if the cost isn’t off-putting, these discs are a delight and maintain the very high standards notable throughout their in-print catalogue right now.

All Kinds Of Blue

We’re approaching the next intersection point for the Blue Note reissue series. A fresh run of Classics titles has been announced, continuing at two a month going forward. However, the Tone Poets will slow soon, presumably to allow for the manufacturing of something a little bigger. Regular readers will recall the sensational Ornette Coleman box from earlier this year and project coordinator Joe Harley has recently revealed plans for a special edition of John Coltrane’s ‘Blue Train’. However, while we wait for more news on that, let’s reflect on the quartet of delights that emerged in April.

For this month’s entries in the Classics series, the all-analogue approach is temporarily suspended so as to allow a pair of Nineties titles to be included. Geri Allen Trio’s ‘Twenty One’ and Cassandra Wilson’s ‘Blue Light ‘Til Dawn’ are both double LP sets, still cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearant despite the shift in focus. As ever, these titles are pressed at Optimal.

Allen is joined by Blue Note royalty - Ron Carter and Tony Williams – for some captivating, often frenetic performances that fly by. The production is very, very different to what regulars will be used to and things are a little congested in the centre of the soundstage. ‘A Place Of Power’ is a fine entry point and feels a little more open given the arrangement of the rhythm section. Those keen to finally have this on vinyl will be satisfied.

While ‘Twenty One’ comes in a wide single sleeve, Wilson’s release gets a gatefold, despite originally only being spread over two sides when it emerged in 1993. It surely benefits from the extra space as it can still feel somewhat sibilant even on double vinyl. That said, the presentation is largely very engaging and instrumentation is relatively three-dimensional.

This album’s follow up, ‘New Moon Daughter’ was apparently part of the template for Norah Jones’ sensational debut, ‘Come Away With Me’ (more on that next month), but you can hear some of that sonic lineage here already. However, Jones’ approach to covers is more appealing as some of Wilson’s performances on this record feel overwrought and overlong. The take on ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’ that wraps things up is a particularly egregious example of this.

For those wanting more of the old school kicks with which we have been spoilt of late, the two Tone Poets that landed in April tick that box. First came Sonny Red’s ‘Out Of The Blue’, its simplistic but distinctive artwork embellished with the regular presence of black and white session photography inside the gatefold. The picture of pianist Wynton Kelly has to be seen to be believed, although the draw here is, as ever, the soundstage afforded to the music.

Kelly’s emphatic playing is key to the album, taking a solo on each track and being almost as integral to these songs as Red and his alto sax. The copy Just Played listened to had a little light noise on occasion, which is unusual for this series, but it didn’t detract significantly from the wonderful mastering by Gray. As ever with the more deluxe of the two series, the sleeve is a Stoughton tip-on and the disc has been manufactured at RTI. These facts are also true of Jackie Mclean’s ‘Tippin’ The Scales’, an album that sat in the Blue Note vaults for two decades before getting its first release in Japan back in 1979.

Perhaps considered a little safe for an artist pushing in different directions when it was recorded towards the end of September 1962, the record’s eventual release was accompanied by a sleeve design out of step with its original era. As has been done with a few of the archival Tone Poet titles, a fresh presentation has been fashioned in order to situate ‘Tippin’ The Scales’ in the era to which it belongs and it looks fabulous.

Taking into account the sensational combination of Sonny Clark on piano and Art Taylor’s swinging drums, one wonders why this never quite made it to the racks as initially planned. While not a true classic, the energy is infectious and Mclean’s alto sax often feels weightless. As your columnist has said before, the pay off for the Tone Poets costing a little more is their ability to harness the capability of vinyl and connect the listener to the music in the most invigorating way possible.

At The Front Of The Racks

This columnist knows people who are genuinely concerned that, despite having sizeable record collections, they’re living in a world where they are completely unaware of their favourite album. That it’s out there, sitting in racks of shops and shelves of listeners but not in their consciousness. I’ve always found this rather bizarre. Yes, the option paralysis of streaming does occasionally feel a little overwhelming, but then so do my vinyl-shelving units from time to time. However, the idea that there unheard good music yet to make my acquaintance is a cause for concern will never wash. It’s exciting to suddenly find something that isn’t actually new but is to you. That is the case with the latest in an almost embarrassingly consistent line of striking releases from the Needle Mythology label, Butcher Boy’s ‘You Had A Kind Face’.

Although clearly a passion of NM’s instigator, broadcaster and journalist Pete Paphides, it’s clear that former A&R luminary and author John Niven – who supplies a beautifully evocative sleeve note for this – is very happy to endorse this fairly obscure band too. While this works as a coherent single disc LP – not least thanks to Miles Showell’s excellent mastering – it compiles tracks from three different albums spanning 2007 to 2011 and a pair from 2017 EP ‘Bad Things Happen When It’s Quiet’. The most natural link is the quality of the songs, from the meditative opener ‘When I’m Asleep’ to the intense build of ‘Storm Warning In Effect’ through to ‘You’re Only Crying For Yourself’.

While the phrase ‘epic folk rock’ might go some way to capturing the sound of Butcher Boy, it’s really all about that alchemical musical feat where vocals, empathy and artistic instinct somehow coalesce in a way that communicates in a fashion that is ill suited to description. Not helpful for columnists, let me tell you. But John Hunt’s aching Scottish tones are only one part of a heady recipe here, a sizeable ensemble performance highlighting how certain instruments in the right hands can be every bit as lyrical as the human voice at its most evocative.

Sequencing a compilation must surely be even harder than a studio album, certainly for one that’s designed to present a band’s entire body of work in only twelve songs. ‘You Had A Kind Face’ completely achieves that and nowhere is the craft of such a process more obvious than with the closing choice, swelling instrumental ‘Every Other Saturday’. It’s quite beautiful on its own, but have a look what accompanies it in the lyrics section of the gatefold. I won’t spoil the surprise.

As well as remastering the whole set, Miles Showell has produced a half-speed master for this Vinyl Factory pressing. A few clicks aside, playback is quiet and the soundstage is a joy. With so many acoustic elements in play, this record needs precision and it has got it right here. The icing on the cake is the accompanying three track 7” which contains a trio of brand new songs that highlight how this release isn’t bringing down a curtain so much as lighting the way ahead for your new favourite band.

Words: Gareth James (For more vinyl reviews and turntable shots, follow @JustPlayed on Twitter)

