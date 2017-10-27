JONES Constructs A Summer Playlist For Clash

JONES has never been an easy artist to pigeon-hole.

Essentially operating in the nebulous dimension known as soul, her work has always incorporated a dazzling array of influences.

Pop meets R&B meets indie songcraft, JONES' work is shadowed by her upbringing in London, a place where communities nestle against one another.

Her latest EP 'New York' is out now, so JONES took time out to craft a summer playlist - check it out now...

- - -

Alicia Keys - 'Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart'



I love this track I have loved it for years New Yorker Alicia Keys used to be one of my favourite artists and this song breaks my heart all over again every time I hear it. Also gotta love that superhero video.

St. Vincent - 'New York'



This song speaks for itself I love the way the lyrics are so personal to the life of her and her friends you feel like you're getting a poignant postcard from the past.

The Strokes - 'Someday'



This song gets me every time I hear it. It's one of those ones that has been around for years and never seems to age. Nonchalant delivery of lyrics by Julian Casablancas takes you on ride of his messed thought processes and is a good one to just lose yourself in.

Blondie - 'Heart Of Glass'



This was a classic in my household and I generally love everything about Blondie I can't imagine this one ever getting old.

DIIV - 'Dopamine'



I first heard this one on the playlist and at first was thrown by what I thought at the time was a strange vocal rhythm by these New Yorkers, but it was an ear-worm after the first listen. I had to pull it up again. And again.

The Ronettes - 'Be My Baby'



Old school New York vibes. I think I first discovered this song watching the film Dirty Dancing as a kid and now it has been a large part of the soundtrack to my adult life yet seen me through heartbreak and the depths of being in love. A classic.

Chic - 'I Want Your Love'



Who doesn't love this song? A regular morning get-up-and-go starter for me. Nile Rogers on the guitar, can't go wrong.

Blood Orange - 'You're Not Good Enough'



Okay so technically Dev Hynes is from the UK but this song has always reminded me of New York, I think I was listening to it a lot the first time I visited and that has imprinted onto what this song feels like for me. I love everything about this song.

Madonna - 'Holiday'



In a similar world to Blood Orange... this was a staple of my teenage years and always takes me back in the best way. Yes Madonna.

- - -

JONES' new EP 'New York' is out now.

