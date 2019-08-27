John Peel At 80: Clash Readers Share Their Musical Memories

Today - August 30th - John Peel would have been celebrating his 80th birthday.

No doubt he would have been bashful, perhaps even a bit embarrassed, by some of the praise coming his way - after all, he never particularly grew used to the limelight.

Spending over three decades beaming out obscure music at the twilight hours on Radio 1, he developed a position as a vital outlet for challenging arts, continually remaining at the forefront of innovation across countless genres.

From death metal to grime, punk to drum 'n' bass, dub to the garage rock resurgence, John Peel somehow played a role in all of them, side-stepping expectations while remaining true to what listeners expected from his show.

Sadly dying in 2004, John Peel's legacy can be found in record collections up and down the land.

We've been asking Clash readers for their own musical memories, the tracks they closely associate with the John Peel Show.

Starting with this one...

I'll always treasure being programmed after him when I first joined Radio 1... he broke all the rules and allowed us to follow.... https://t.co/cjSB43b3u1 — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) August 30, 2019

Young Marble Giants - 'Final Day' / @IntegrityRecs



Bentley Rhythm Ace at Glastonbury / @Frankie____



Really Red - 'Teaching You The Fear' / @markdavess



The Wedding Present - 'Brassneck' / @46_steve



PJ Harvey Peel Session / @soozworld



Mogwai - Peel Session / @ed_smithson



I, Ludicrous - 'Preposterous Tales From the Life Of Ken McKenzie' / @dannybirchall



Killing Joke - 'Wardance' / @El_HDH



Steel Pulse - Peel Session / @garathome



Napalm Death - 'You Suffer' @Nickipedia101



Ivor Cutler - 'Beautiful Cosmos' / @pd_flynn



The Undertones - 'Teenage Kicks' / @carole_a_smith



M/A/R/R/S - 'Pump Up The Volume' / @damon_th



Prince Far I - 'Under Heavy Manners' / @Hightowermarco1



Cocteau Twins - 'Aikea Guinea' / @nobbysoldboots



Interpol - Peel Session / @Klisse



Apples In Stereo - 'The Bird That You Can't See' / @LokomotivHubris



Kenickie - 'John Peel Session' / @Dianeburnz



Scritti Politti: 'Skank Bloc Bologna' / @LindsayWesker



Delta 5 - 'Mind Your Own Business' / @mojo90



Helen Love - 'Does Your Heart Go Boom' / @MaxTundra



The Stupids - 'Jesus Do What You Have To Do' / @redgweeks



And of course...

